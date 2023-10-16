As the gang continue the reunions in SW3, RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look at what's the come in the second episode, as the fallout from Yas and Sam Prince's kiss continues as she and Inga come face to face for the first time.

It was a heartbreaking moment for all when Inga Valentiner found out that, days after her break-up with Sam, he admitted there was "always something there" with Yas, leaving Inga feeling as though she was "stuck in a nightmare", as per Grazia.

Read more:

Now, in scenes set air tonight (Monday 16th October), Yas and Inga finally address the major elephant in the room.

In the clip (above), Yas tells Inga she wants to "have a chat and break that ice" between them.

Inga responds: "I genuinely wouldn't do this to my worst enemy, especially someone I considered a close friend."

Yas continues to defend herself throughout the conversation, insisting that nothing happened between her and Sam other than a kiss while they were in Corsica. She reiterated that she "never meant" to hurt Inga and she had no "malicious" intents, but Inga was having none of it.

Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweegers on Made in Chelsea. Channel 4

Inga then says: "If you guys had come to me and said, 'We do have feelings for each other, they've always been there. I'm really sorry,' surely he would need some healing time after a break-up, rather than just jumping into bed with someone?"

Despite Yas trying to say her piece, Inga didn't want to hear any justifications about what happened, which Yas tried to say she wasn't doing.

Although Inga was initially hurt with Sam and Yas's actions, she told Yas she had "moved on".

"If you guys are happy, that's fine by me," she explained.

Watch the exclusive clip for yourself above.

As well as the fallout from Corsica, the new season of Made in Chelsea will follow a potential romance between David 'Temps' Templer and Liv Bentley, as well as relationship issues between Robbie Mullett and Joel Mignott.

The new series will also focus on Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor's upcoming wedding, and it's possible we'll be seeing Miles Nazaire a lot less, as he was recently confirmed to be joining the Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Made in Chelsea season 26 continues on E4 at 10pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.