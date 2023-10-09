Made in Chelsea season 26 continues after the explosive scenes of summer, with many fans eagerly anticipating the long-awaited reunion of cast members like Sam Prince, Tristan Phipps, Yasmine Zweegers and Inga Valentiner.

After enjoying an unexpected romantic fling in Corsica, Yas and Tristan seemed to be on course for being a new couple. But after sharing an even more surprising kiss with Sam, it seems Yas and Sam are now a fully-fledged couple, despite Yas and Inga having previously been best friends. We know, the love triangles just keep getting more complicated, right?

Well, returning back to Chelsea not only means facing up to their Corsica antics, but it also means that plenty an awkward interaction is on the cards for both Yas and Sam.

And it looks as though Yas and Tristan's confrontation will come sooner rather than later in the series, as the pair meet up back in London and immediately navigate their awkwardness, both not knowing whether to share a hug or not.

As they settle into the conversation, Tristan admits that "this is not how we planned to meet after Corsica" with Yas agreeing.

"I definitely started to open up to you," Tristan continues, adding: "Then two days later, Sam was in the bed that we were sleeping in together."

Yasmine Zweegers in Made in Chelsea season 26. Channel 4

"I would be so upset if it was roles reversed," Yas admits. But then Tristan throws a slight spanner into the works, asking Yas if he had stayed in Corsica for the whole summer, would she and Sam have gotten together?

"Obviously you did leave. I don't think that if you stayed, I don't think something would've happened there between Sam and I," Yas says.

"What a shame, Yas," Tristan says before admitting that he did like Yas, despite what Sam has told her. "I'm never going to look at Sam the same way, never."

Watch the exclusive clip for yourself below:

It's safe to say that all eyes will be on the new couple and how the wider Chelsea group will receive them, having been the talk of the final episodes of Made in Chelsea: Corsica.

Aside from the usual break-ups, make-ups and relationship antics, the new season of Made in Chelsea is also set to tackle a potential blossoming romance between David "Temps" Templer and Liv Bentley, as well as further relationship problems for couple Robbie Mullett and Joel Mignot.

The new series is also set to feature a focus on Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor's upcoming wedding, but we're sure we'll be seeing a little less of Chelsea mainstay Miles Nazaire, after he was recently confirmed to be joining the 2024 line-up of Dancing on Ice.

Made in Chelsea season 26 premieres on E4 at 10pm on Monday 9th October. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

