Debuting at the end of the final Made in Chelsea: Corsica episode, the season 26 snippet teased what's to come soon with the fallout from Corsica still making waves in the tight-knit SW3 circle.

One of the main cliffhangers from Corsica is the future of Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweegers, after their surprise admission of feelings left Inga Valentina and co reeling. While it's clear they've continued dating back in Chelsea, things don't look all that bright for the pair in one of the trailer's clips.

Tristan Phipps confronts Sam about the fact that after leaving Corsica for two days and having had a fling with Yas, he's surprised by Sam's actions as a best friend and business partner. But Sam admits he thinks Tristan is "milking" the situation, which only adds fuel to the fire...

But in a more surprising turn of events, Inga confronts Sam about liking a six-month-old picture of them kissing and refers to it as "odd" in front of Yas and David "Temps" Templer.

When Temps and Inga leave, Yas simply says to Sam: "I feel like an absolute idiot" before walking away from Sam, with his head in his hands. Talk about drama!

Things also look rocky for couple Robbie Mullett and Joel Mignot as Robbie confesses he developed feelings for Geronimo Mörtl after the trio's dalliances in Corsica. Joel is left to deal with that fact as it looks like the couple once again attend couple's therapy, but will it end in a resolution for the pair?

Elsewhere in the trailer, Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor are well and truly in wedding planning mode with James remarking at the £7,500 cake Maeva wants for her big day.

And despite their easy-going relationship so far, it looks as though Harvey Armstrong is ready to call it a day with Willow Day, but a tearful Willow proclaims: "You have led me on for weeks." But it's not long before Harvey, Reza Amiri-Garroussi and Sam bump into an old friend and new Made in Chelsea face, Lauren.

Harvey plainly tells Lauren that he's single, but will this possible blossoming relationship only anger Willow further? We'll have to wait and see.

As of now, there's no confirmed release date for Made in Chelsea season 26, but if we're to follow the timeline of last year's holiday spin-off and original series return, we're sure the wealthy Londoners will be back on our screens sometime in October 2023.

As teased by the official Made in Chelsea Twitter (which has recently rebranded as X): "Our Corsica getaway may be over, but the cast are heading back to Chelsea and so is the drama..."

Even though there looks to be lots of drama in store, Yas has revealed that since Corsica, things seem to be looking up for her relationship with former best friend Inga after the Sam drama.

Revealing to RadioTimes.com and other press, Yas said: "We’re amicable. We can stand in the same room. We’re ok. It’s fine now. When time moves past, you have to accept things on the show. You can’t dwell on something. Life moves on."

Sam also previously explained that everything fans see in the latest Corsica season is "very real", confirming that "none of it is fake". So we can only wait to see what season 26 has in store for us.

Made in Chelsea: Corsica and Made in Chelsea are available to watch on All4.

