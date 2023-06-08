This time, the cast have jetted off to the French Island of Corsica, and have been filming in their luxury villas, situated in the beautiful Corse du Sud.

It’s only been off our screens for a few weeks - but now Made in Chelsea’s annual summer spin-off show is just around the corner, and we can’t wait!

But while the scenery may be stunning, you can bet that tensions between certain members of the group are anything but idyllic!

The last episode of season 25 of the E4 series saw Temps beginning to have doubts about the exclusivity of his relationship with Imogen, which led to a showdown. Meanwhile, Reza realised that he needs to call things off with Bella before he hurts her further down the line; and Liv and Tristan officially called it quits.

So, what next for the cast as they sun themselves in France - and just when will we be able to watch the drama unfold? Read on to find out more…

When will Made in Chelsea: Corsica 2023 be released?

Rumours are swirling that the summer spin-off series will begin on Monday 12th June, but E4 haven’t announced the official date yet.

Last year, the cast jetted off to Mallorca - but those episodes didn’t air until August, so we may have another couple of months to go yet!

Who's in the Made in Chelsea: Corsica cast?

Yasmine

While nothing has been confirmed yet, we’ve put our detective hats on (ie. done some serious stalking of their Instagram accounts) to try and work out who will be starring in the new series.

From what we can gather, bad boy Miles Nazaire, David ‘Temps’ Templar, Freddy Knatchbull and Ruby Adler have all been staying together, and recently, Yasmine Zweegers has joined them.

Another group shows that Willow Day, Inga Valentiner and new girls Imogen Bloom and Annabella Sharpe are also in Corsica.

Additionally, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Harvey Armstrong, Tristan Phipps and Sam Prince appear to be living together, while Olivia Bentley is cohabiting with couple Robbie Mullett and Joel Mignot.

Not attending the rest of the cast on the trip are Emily Blackwell - who admitted in a YouTube Q&A that she didn’t have time to leave London for the five-week filming period, and Issy Francis-Baum.

Issy revealed on her Instagram stories that she would not be participating in the spin-off show or the series after that, explaining that she “might be back” but is “having a well needed break mentally and to focus on other things” for the time being.

What will happen in Made in Chelsea: Corsica?

While we never know exactly what’s going to happen next in Made in Chelsea (and we live for that drama!) new recruit Imogen cryptically told Grazia magazine: “It has been a whirlwind. We’ve only been here for three weeks out of six, so there has been some really high highs and some really low lows. But it has been a fantastic experience so far. But there has been plenty of drama, watch this space – sh*t is about to hit the fan!”

The trailer for the series also shows that the gang are pretty much picking up where they left off: Yaz confirms that she is no longer dating Miles' friend Charlie, Rez gets in trouble again and there's more drama with Temps and Imogen.

And according to their social media profiles, the cast have been having a blast while filming - with the group celebrating Freddy’s birthday, playing games of beer pong, skinny dipping and lots of exes hanging out in the sun.

Made in Chelsea: Corsica trailer

You can watch the trailer for Made in Chelsea: Corsica here.

Made in Chelsea: Corsica will air on E4. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

