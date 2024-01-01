  1. Home
  2. Made in Chelsea

Made in Chelsea

Latest news

Ruby Adler smiling ahead. She is wearing a light brown top and has her hair flipped to one side.

Will there be a Made in Chelsea season 28? Speculation and latest news

Lauren and Julia stood next to each other in a bar. Lauren is holding a cocktail looking up at someone while Julia is looking confused at something. There is a green RT exclusive label in the bottom corner.

Exclusive Made in Chelsea’s Tristan and Lauren clash in front of newbie Julia in awkward teaser

James Taylor on Made in Chelsea. He is wearing a blue shirt and has a shock expression as he looks ahead at someone. He has light stubble and faded hair.

Made in Chelsea’s James Taylor grills Sam Prince over “lie” on wedding day

Sam, Yas, James, Maeva, back row; Harvey, Paris, Tristan, Miles, Temps, front row; Ruby, Lauren, Emily and Rez. They are all dressed in tuxedos and ball gowns as they pose for a phot ahead of them

Made in Chelsea season 27: Release date, new cast and latest news

New Made In Chelsea cast member Julia Pollard. She is wearing a long-sleeved purple dress with a leg slit. She is looking directly into the camera with her hair swept to one side

Who is Made in Chelsea newcomer Julia Pollard?

Maeva in Made in Chelsea. She is holding a hand over her mouth and crying. There is a green banner in the bottom right-hand corner reading RT Exclusive.

Exclusive Made in Chelsea first look sees Maeva break down in tears in sex therapy

Advertisement MPU misc

More Made in Chelsea

Lauren and Tristan talking to someone in the middle of a bar in Made in Chelsea.

Exclusive Made in Chelsea’s Tristan and Lauren get emotional in honest chat about relationship

Sam Prince and Yas Zweegers on Made in Chelsea. It is a side-by-side photo of the pair looking at each other in a tense discussion. They are in a dimly lit room with red undertones.

Made in Chelsea teaser hints Sam and Yas are on the rocks: “I don’t need a cheater”

James and Maeva posing for a photo for Made in Chelsea. James is in a tuxedo and has his hands in his pockets as he smiles while Maeva is wearing a black dress and fur coat.

Made in Chelsea’s James and Maeva argue over “sex therapist” comment

New Made In Chelsea cast member Jack Taylor. He is wearing a black tuxedo and is smiling ahead. His hands are crossed in front of him.

Who is Made in Chelsea newcomer Jack Taylor?

Reza Amiri-Garroussi in a black t-shirt looking at someone. There is a green RT EXCLUSIVE label in the corner.

Exclusive Made in Chelsea’s Rez admits he sees himself marrying Ruby – but she doesn’t

Imogen, Ruby and Yas all stood and sat next to each other. They are all in dresses and are smiling looking ahead.

Made in Chelsea cast – all the stars returning for season 27

Advertisement MPU misc

Made in Chelsea NYC

Jamie is furious as Proudlock and Lucy surprise everyone to become Made in Chelsea’s newest couple

Made in Chelsea NYC: Alik Alfus, Billie Carroll and Stephanie Pratt are ALL in London

Made in Chelsea LA

Radiotimes.com logo

Made in Chelsea: LA – deconstructing the relationship drama of week two

82774

Meet the cast of Made in Chelsea: LA – Noah Bewley

82779

Meet the cast of Made in Chelsea: LA – Cody Weselis