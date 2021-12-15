Best TV shows to watch on NOW
Landscapers
- 2021
- Drama
- Comedy
- 15
Summary:
A devoted and mild-mannered couple decides to kill spouse's parents.How to watch
Why watch Landscapers?:
Olivia Colman and David Thewlis lead the cast of this unconventional take on true crime, directed by Will Sharpe from a script by Ed Sinclair. The series follows Susan and Christopher Edwards, a seemingly mild-mannered couple who attempt to cover up the double murder of Susan's parents. In particular, it delves into the fantasy world of Susan (Colman) – who finds great comfort in film memorabilia and classic Hollywood westerns.
The Flight Attendant
- 2020
- Comedy
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Award-winning Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco encounters unexpected turbulence in an eight-part dark comedy based on Chris Bohjalian's best-selling 2018 novel, which takes to the air on Sky One this week. Hard-drinking flight attendant Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) often mixes business and pleasure by sleeping with passengers including Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman), who flirts with her on a flight to Bangkok. The strangers party in Thailand's capital and when Cassie wakes the next morning with a hangover, she is horrified to find Alex in bed next to her with his throat slit. Unable to piece together the events of the night before, Cassie panics and cleans up the crime scene to avoid implicating herself. She flies back to New York with the rest of the cabin crew where two tenacious FBI agents, Hammond (Merle Dandridge) and White (Nolan Gerard Funk), are waiting to question her. Their interrogation sparks fragmented memories and Cassie slowly pieces together Alex's bloodthirsty demise.How to watch
Why watch The Flight Attendant?:
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco was Golden Globe-nominated for her turn in this globe-trotting mystery thriller The Flight Attendant, starring as the eponymous flight attendant Cassie Bowden. One morning, Cassie wakes up to discover the man she'd spent a night with is dead – with no knowledge of how it happened. When the FBI intervenes, she slowly starts to piece the night together, as she aims to work how who could have been responsible.
Grey's Anatomy
- 2005
- Drama
- Romance
- 15
Summary:
American medical drama following the tangled lives of interns, residents and their mentors at a fictional Seattle hospital. The title is a reference to Henry Gray's medical textbook Gray's Anatomy and main character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). It begins with Meredith, Alex (Justin Chambers), George (TR Knight), Izzie (Katherine Heigl) and Cristina (Sandra Oh) as interns in a surgical programme run by chief of surgery Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr). They are initially mentored by general surgeon Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and work closely with attending neurosurgeon Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and cardiothoracic surgeon Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington). "Grey's Anatomy" premiered in 2005. It led to spin-off series "Private Practice".How to watch
Why watch Grey's Anatomy?:
Grey’s Anatomy season 17 is here, and the Grey Sloan doctors have found themselves on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic while Meredith is on a ventilator and fighting for her life, all while experiencing beach-set hallucinations (with prominent past characters from the show reprising their roles).
The Comey Rule
- 2020
- Drama
- War
Summary:
Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson star as former FBI Dir. James Comey and President Donald J. Trump in this limited series of the story of two powerful men, whose strikingly different ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.How to watch
Why watch The Comey Rule?:
If you can't get enough of American politics following all the drama around last year's election, check out Golden Globe-nominated miniseries The Comey Rule. The two-parter follows former FBI Director James Comey as he investigates Hillary Clinton's email scandal and deals with Donald Trump during his early days in office, up until his high-profile dismissal in 2017.
Written by Captain Phillips's Billy Ray and based on Comey's autobiography, this drama stars Emmy-winning actor Jeff Daniels (Dumb and Dumber, The Martian, The Newsroom) as Comey and Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter, Braveheart) as a scarily-accurate Trump, alongside the likes of Michael Kelly, Jennifer Ehle and Holly Hunter.
Euphoria
- 2012
- Drama
- Sci-fi
- 18
Summary:
Euphoria portrays a sexy, troubling, and bold profile of the teens of the nineties, within a raging drama going on behind teenagers' closed doors.How to watch
Why watch Euphoria?:
Ahead of the much-anticipated Euphoria season two, catch up on both the first season and the latest special, Euphoria: Trouble Don't Last Always, starring Emmy-winner Zendaya in a one-off "bridge" episode set at a diner, during which drug-addicted teen Rue (Zendaya) has a frank conversation with her sobriety coach.
True Detective
- 2014
- Crime/detective
- Drama
- 18
Summary:
American crime drama based on an anthology format, with each season featuring a different cast and story. "True Detective" premiered on Sky Atlantic in February 2014.How to watch
Why watch True Detective?:
Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali plays the titular detective Wayne Hays, a Vietnam veteran who previously worked as a tracker, in this third instalment of the creepy crime anthology series (originally starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson).
The third season of True Detective is set in three alternating time periods - 1980, 1990, and 2015 - and begins following the disappearance of two children.
Dexter
- 2006
- Crime/detective
- Drama
- 18
Summary:
"Dexter" is an American crime drama starring Michael C Hall as Dexter Morgan, a blood spatter pattern analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department. He's the ultimate nice guy, who brings his co-workers doughnuts every morning, works hard, helps catch bad guys and will do anything to help his friends and family. He's also a serial killer. He was taught by his adoptive father, Harry (James Remar), to kill only those "who deserve it"; mainly other killers who have escaped the legal system or were never suspected in the first place. Based on Jeff Lindsay's novel Darkly Dreaming Dexter, the series follows the main protagonist as he balances his twin lives. One moment he's a devoted family man, spending his days preoccupied with case files and blood samples and helping his colleagues catch the bad guys. The next moment he's hunting down and punishing murderers and rapists, and trying to stay one step ahead of the law. In his narration, he often refers to "humans" as if he is not one of them. The supporting cast includes Jennifer Carpenter as Dexter's adoptive sister and co-worker. It premiered on FX in 2007. The first two series were shown in a late-night slot on ITV1.How to watch
Why watch Dexter?:
All eights seasons of Showtime's crime drama Dexter – and the new much delayed ninth run – are now available for NOW subscribers to take a stab at (no pun intended), with Michael C Hall starring as the titular forensic technician and vigilante serial killer.
The award-winning series, based on Jeff Lindsay's novel Darkly Dreaming Dexter, follows Dexter – an adopted sociopath who channels his murderous tendencies into killing criminals who slip through the justice system but struggles to juggle a double life.
With a stellar cast including Julie Benz, Jennifer Carpenter, Lauren Vélez, James Remar and guest stars John Lithgow, Julia Stiles and Jonny Lee Miller, Dexter is the perfect watch for fans of darkly hilarious and twisted psychological thrillers.
Tin Star
- 2017
- Crime/detective
- Drama
- 18
Summary:
Crime thriller, starring Tim RothHow to watch
Why watch Tin Star?:
With three series of this Sky Atlantic available on NOW, now is the perfect time to get into Tin Star – a crime drama starring Tim Roth as a former London detective who becomes the new police chief of small Canadian town Little Big Bear. However, when Roth's violent past catches up with him, his wife Angela (Genevieve O'Reilly) calls into action Jack Devlin – Jim's violent alcoholic alter-ego – to fight any potential threats to their family. Also starring Christina Hendricks, Abigail Lawrie and Ian Pulestone-Davies.
The Third Day
- 2020
- Drama
- Mystery
Summary:
Drama, starring Jude Law and Katherine WaterstonHow to watch
Why watch The Third Day?:
Arguably one of the most innovative new shows of 2020, The Third Day is the latest from Utopia creator Dennis Kelly, and boasts a starry cast including Jude Law, Naomie Harris, Paddy Considine and Emily Watson. Heavily influenced by folk horror films such as The Wicker Man, the series tells of a mysterious island community, called Osea, and the fates of two seemingly separate people who find themselves visiting the island. The series is also notable for featuring a highly unusual middle section – which saw a 12-hour live event broadcast on Sky Arts, the highlights of which are available along with the rest of the series on NOW.
The Good Lord Bird
- 2020
- Drama
- History
Summary:
Historical drama series, starring Ethan HawkeHow to watch
Why watch The Good Lord Bird?:
Based on the novel of the same name, period drama The Good Lord Bird stars Ethan Hawke and is set in the 1850s, and follows a fictional enslaved boy, Henry, who joins the motley crew of anti-slavery soldiers headed up by real-life abolitionist John Brown. The group's participation in civil confrontations culminate in the real-life 1859 raid on the Army depot at Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, famous for being the instigating event that kickstarted the American Civil War. Joshua Caleb Johnson plays Henry, while Hamilton star Daveed Diggs guest stars as famous abolitionist Frederick Douglass.
Riviera
- 1991
- Documentary and factual
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
A woman discovers her family's lifestyle has been funded by blood and seeks to protect herself and her loved ones.How to watch
Why watch Riviera?:
This Sky Atlantic drama stars Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate about You) as Georgina Clios, an American art curator whose life if upended when her billionaire husband Constantine Clios (Anthony LaPaglia) dies in a yachting accident. When Georgina begins to dig deeper into her husband's death, she soon becomes caught up in a world of lies, double-dealing and nefarious crime. Starring Adrian Lester, Juliet Stevenson, Iwan Rheon, Will Arnett and Rupert Graves, Riviera is worth catching up on with season three on its way.
The Night Of
- 2016
- Crime/detective
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Crime drama, starring Riz AhmedHow to watch
Why watch The Night Of?:
Riz Ahmed (Rogue One: a Star Wars Story) stars in this dark crime story as a naive college student accused of killing a young woman. Across eight suspenseful episodes, The Night Of follows his desperate attempts to prove his innocence and delves into the lives of those affected by his case. There are twists and turns aplenty as the truth is slowly revealed in one of the most gripping legal dramas of recent memory, with John Turturro also starring as a cynical defence attorney.
Gangs of London
- 2020
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 18
Summary:
Tense crime thriller about the power struggles between the international crime gangs attempting to take control of the capital - which threaten to tear the city apart. Joe Cole stars.How to watch
Why watch Gangs of London?:
Since debuting on Sky Atlantic, Gangs of London has become the channel's second largest original drama ever after last year's acclaimed Chernobyl miniseries. It isn't hard to see why, as the violent thriller has seen strong praise across the board, with RadioTimes.com describing it as "The Godfather meets The Raid" in a four-star Gangs of London review. Unsurprisingly, Gangs of London has been renewed for a second season, so there has never been a better time to get caught up.
Succession
- 2018
- Drama
- Comedy
- 15
Summary:
Drama series centring on the Roy family, the owners of a global media empire who are fighting for control of the company amidst uncertainty about the health of the family's patriarch.How to watch
Why watch Succession?:
Fans of satire will be rejoicing as Jesse Armstrong's Succession is back with a new third season. The hit series takes you inside a media organisation owned by a dysfunctional family, who begin vying for power when the patriarch steps down from his role. Known for effortlessly blending gripping drama with dark comedy, Succession stars a brilliant ensemble cast that includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen.
The Sopranos
- 1999
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 18
Summary:
American drama centred on New Jersey-based mobster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), exploring the difficulties he faces supporting two different `families" - his criminal fraternity and his dysfunctional wife and kids. He is prone to bouts of depression and the first episode finds him beginning therapy with psychiatrist Dr Melfi (Lorraine Bracco). He has a strained relationship with his wife Carmela Soprano (Edie Falco) and their two children, Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) and Anthony Jr (Robert Iler). His Mafia associates include his cousin and protege Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli). Created by David Chase, it went on to win 21 Emmy awards and numerous other gongs during its six-season run. "The Sopranos" can be seen on Sky Atlantic.How to watch
Why watch The Sopranos?:
Considered by many to be one of the greatest TV series of all time, The Sopranos stars the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, originally an underboss of the DiMeo crime family who works his way to become the mafia's undisputed boss. The series follows his attempts to balance his family life, criminal career and panic attacks, turning to therapist Jennifer Melfi for help with the latter. Featuring Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, this American crime drama is a binge-worthy addition to NOW.
The Wire
- 2002
- Crime/detective
- Drama
- 18
Summary:
"The Wire" is a gritty American crime drama that focuses on the seedy underbelly of Baltimore, Maryland. Each season focuses on a different aspect of the city, starting with the police force and the drug trade. It moves on to explore politics, the education system and the media. Created by David Simon ("Homicide: Life on the Street"), the ensemble HBO drama premiered in 2002 and ran for five seasons.How to watch
Why watch The Wire?:
Widely regarded as one of the best television shows of all time, now is the perfect opportunity to revisit The Wire (or binge watch for the first time). The gritty crime drama takes place on the city streets of West Baltimore, which are gripped by criminal gangs and the trade of illegal drugs. Dominic West (The Affair) plays Detective Jimmy McNulty, tasked with leading the police investigation into one of the most prominent drug dealing organisations. The Wire was critically acclaimed throughout its five-season run, taking an unflinching look at real world problems with a stunning cast that includes Idris Elba (Luther), Lance Reddick (John Wick) and several guest stars who have gone on to become huge names.
Chernobyl
- 2019
- Drama
- History
- 15
Summary:
Five-part dramatisation of the story of one of the worst man-made catastrophes in historyHow to watch
Why watch Chernobyl?:
A harrowing, vital re-telling of the 1986 disaster that saw a Ukrainian city destroyed by an incident at a nuclear power plant. Chernobyl made waves the world over with its horrifying and extremely intense recreation of the event, featuring superb performances from Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley. It tells an eerily relevant story about the danger of lies, particularly from those in power...
Big Love
- 2006
- Drama
- PG
Summary:
Drama, starring Bill PaxtonHow to watch
Why watch Big Love?:
Another acclaimed HBO drama available to binge on NOW, Big Love tells the story of polygamist Bill Henrickson (Bill Paxton), as he deals with the inevitable complications of having three wives and seven children. The ups and downs of this unconventional family include some powerful emotional moments, performed by a stellar cast that includes Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia!), Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight), Harry Dean Stanton (Alien) and Mary Kay Place (Lady Dynamite).
Save Me
- 2013
- Drama
- Thriller
- 15
Summary:
Drama series. On a tireless quest to find his missing daughter Jody, Nelly will go to any length to uncover the truth and he'll discover more about himself than he could have ever imagined.How to watch
Why watch Save Me and Save Me Too?:
There's more to this thriller than meets the eye. Writer and star Lennie James (Line of Duty) plays the estranged father of a teenage girl who is accused of her abduction. That kick-starts the story of this ensemble piece that includes the impeccable Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack) as the girl's mum. A follow-up series titled Save Me Too has recently debuted as a box set on NOW, picking up 17 months after the events of the first. RadioTimes.com gave the sequel a glowing five-star review, describing it as "an absolute knockout".
The Young Pope
- 2016
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Drama, charting the story of the fictional Pope Pius XIIIHow to watch
Why watch The Young Pope & The New Pope:
Jude Law stars as tyrannical pontiff Lenny Belardo in The Young Pope, a visually stunning series from arthouse film director Paolo Sorrentino. Just a few years later, the creative duo returned for a sequel series titled The New Pope which gave an insight into more Vatican drama, this time with iconic actor John Malkovich in tow. Both shows are available to stream on NOW right now.
Show Me a Hero
- 2015
- Drama
- History
Summary:
Fact-based drama, starring Oscaar Isaac, Alfred Molina and Winona RyderHow to watch
Why watch Show Me A Hero?:
Oscar Isaac takes the lead role in this drama from The Wire's David Simon, exploring a landmark case in which an attempt to build public housing in a middle-class neighbourhood had devastating effects across the city. The performances are stellar across the board, but Isaac gives a particularly strong turn in the lead.
The Knick
- 2014
- Drama
- History
- 18
Summary:
Medical drama set in 1900, starring Clive OwenHow to watch
Why watch The Knick?:
Clive Owen stars in this series from superstar filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, which follows the challenges of a chief surgeon at a hospital in the early 1900s. The series received critical acclaim across its two seasons, handling sensitive themes like drug addiction and racism.
Billions
- 2016
- Drama
- Crime/detective
- 18
Summary:
Drama series. US Attorney Chuck Rhoades goes after hedge fund king Bobby ‘Axe' Axelrod in a battle between two powerful New York figures.How to watch
Why watch Billions?:
A viciously fun, sleek, witty story of attack and defence between the preposterously powerful US Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and his nemesis, hedge-fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Glossy and soapy, Billions encapsulates everything we love to hate about the super-wealthy.
Olive Kitteridge
- 2014
- Drama
- 15
Summary:
Drama, starring Frances McDormandHow to watch
Why watch Olive Kitteridge?:
This two-part miniseries is based on Elizabeth Strout's novel of the same name, chronicling 25 years in the life of a retired school teacher facing several personal issues. Academy Award winner Frances McDormand takes the title role of Olive Kitteridge, serving as yet another showcase for her incredible acting talent. Those not wishing to commit to a long-running series may find this a strong option, with its four tightly written episodes.