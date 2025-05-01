The latest entry ended on an uncertain note, with Elliot potentially taking the life of a longtime rival, although we'll need a continuation to know for sure whether he went through with it.

Gangs of London season 3 retained the high bodycount of the first two, with several key players bowing out in dramatic fashion – but it remains to be seen whether they'll miss out on a fourth chapter.

Here's everything we know so far about the future of Gangs of London.

Will there be a Gangs of London season 4?

The cast of Gangs of London season 3. Sky

Sky is yet to confirm whether there will be a Gangs of London season 4.

RadioTimes.com understands that no decision has been made on the show's future just yet, contrary to a TV Zone report that incorrectly claimed the crime drama had already been renewed.

Only one thing is for certain: the creatives behind it would certainly like to make more, with season 3 screenwriter Peter McKenna telling Sky that he's particularly interested to explore the fallout of Lale and Zeek's alliance.

When could a potential Gangs of London season 4 be released?

Narges Rashidi stars in Gangs of London. Sky UK Limited

If Gangs of London is renewed for a fourth season, it's possible that we won't see it for quite some time, with seasons 2 and 3 both taking a whopping two-and-a-half years to film.

If the show sticks to that timeframe, we wouldn't be looking at Gangs of London season 4 episodes until summer/autumn 2027, which feels like an awfully long way away at the moment.

We'll just have to keep our fingers crossed that, if recommissioned, the team can turn around their next entry a little bit faster, without sacrificing on the quality and scope that fans have grown accustomed to.

Who could star in a potential Gangs of London season 4?

Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace. SUSIE ALLNUTT/SKY

If Gangs of London does return for season 4, we'd expect star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù to return as Elliot Carter, who lost his chief rival in a shocking twist in the latest run.

That's right, Sean Wallace (Joe Cole) made a definitive exit from the unpredictable gang drama in the second episode of season 3, mirroring Paapa Essiedu's similarly abrupt exit from the second outing.

Reflecting on the departure, Dìrísù told Digital Spy: "Really and truly, the family that we've created with Gangs in the cast is like, we've got some really strong bonds.

"And Joe especially, because I knew him from before when we were at the National Youth Theatre in Great Britain together."

He concluded: "Obviously, Elliot and Sean have a passa [i.e. dispute] that they can't get past, but to know that Joe won't be a part of the series anymore was really sad actually."

Another major loss in the third season is Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani, another original character who meets his end at the hands of his longtime friend Marian (Michelle Fairley) in another devastating moment.

"I sat down with the producers and the writers [before filming], and they revealed to me that Ed comes to an end at the end of this season, which was a bit of a heartbreak because I’m a little bit fond of him," recalled Msamati (via Sky).

Meanwhile, the fate of twisted Billy Wallace (Brian Vernel) is left ambiguous by the season 3 ending, so it remains to be seen whether he'll continue to feature in the series – it's worth remembering that characters have returned from near-death before!

For now, here's the likely, albeit unconfirmed, returning players from the Gangs of London season 3 cast:

Sope Dirisu as Elliot Carter

Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani

Orli Shuka as Luan Dushaj

Narges Rashidi as Lale

Andrew Koji as Zeek Kimura

T'Nia Miller as Simone Thearle

Richard Dormer as Cornelius Quinn

What could a potential Gangs of London season 4 be about?

T'Nia Miller stars in Gangs of London season 3. Sky

Gangs of London season 4 ended with the Mayor of London Simone Thearle (T'Nia Miller) announcing a drug legalisation plan that will prove a major disruption to the status quo.

Explaining the last0minute development, Miller said (via Sky): "I think the reason Simone goes forward with the legalisation plan is because it's the only way, really, to stop the gangs in their tracks.

"It's the only way to gain back power. Nothing else has worked. Look at the society we live in now, where drugs are illegal. It doesn't stop, in fact, it’s a mass industry, right?"

She added: "So in her world, by legalising it, it's regaining some control and power and in her mind keeps people safe. The safety her brother never had."

Gangs of London screenwriter Peter McKenna said that he expects the government intervention to be a major story in a possible fourth season, in addition to Lale and Zeek escalating their fight against the remaining members of the Wallace family.

Is there a trailer for a potential Gangs of London season 4?

Nothing yet, but we'll update this page if any new footage emerges.

Gangs of London is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

