By fighting for this position of power, Marian has ostracised herself from her family and by the end of season three a major curve ball leaves her "incredibly vulnerable".

“I think at the end of season 3, there’s lots going on,” Fairley told RadioTimes.com. "I think there's a curve ball thrown in there as well. You don't exactly know what's going to happen.

"Other characters reveal themselves to be what their modus operandi is, in terms of why they've suddenly appeared and what they're actually up to, even though some of us might have already sniffed that out already."

"So, there are lots of different things going on, and it'll be interesting to see who survives and who doesn’t," she added.

When asked if she’d return for another season, Fairley revealed that she doesn’t know if Marian even "survives" the ordeal in the finale yet.

"Absolutely," she said about coming back to this character, "but I don’t even know if she survives. we’ll have to see, won’t we? We’ll have to see if it comes to another season."

Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace. SUSIE ALLNUTT/SKY

Though Fairley is keen to return, she teased that Marian is in a "precarious position" by the end of the season and her only chance for survival after all of this would be to run and hide.

"I honestly don't know," she said about her thoughts on Marian’s future, "because without giving away what happens at the end of season 3, I think if she comes back, if the writers bring her back, I think she's in a very precarious position.

Read more:

"She should be living in a castle with a fortress at the top of the highest mountain in the world so that you can see your enemies coming from miles off.

"So they have a hell of a mountain to climb before they get to you so you're ready for them by the time they get up there. I think she's making herself incredibly vulnerable here."

Gangs of London season 3 premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Thursday 20th March 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.