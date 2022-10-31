The latest episodes continued exploring a brutal power struggle between the capital's warring organised crime syndicates, with Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù leading the cast as undercover-cop-turned-enforcer Elliot Finch.

Fans of gritty crime drama Gangs of London are itching to know what the future holds for the series, which recently dropped its second season as a boxset on Sky and the streaming service NOW .

The Gangs of London season 2 ending dropped a number of bombshells on viewers, including revealing the fate of a major season 1 character who was absent from much of the second outing.

Now, questions remain over whether this crime saga will continue for a third entry, with some unresolved plot threads suggesting that another instalment is very much on the cards.

Here's what we know so far about a possible Gangs of London season 3.

Will there be Gangs of London season 3?

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù as Elliot Finch in Gangs of London season 2. Luke Varley/AMC/Sky UK

There has been radio silence from Sky regarding the future of Gangs of London, as the second season is still in the midst of its terrestrial broadcast, which is scheduled to end on Thursday 1st December 2022.

The network will likely need to weigh up the show's success both as a boxset and as a more traditional weekly release to decide if it's worth the investment of another season.

For comparison, a second season was announced about a week after the first season wrapped its broadcast, so there's a precedent for this approach being taken.

With this in mind, we could get an update on whether Gangs of London will return before the end of the year.

If Sky and its international partner AMC decide to renew the show for a third season, it will likely take a little over a year to get to the screen.

What could happen in a potential Gangs of London season 3?

Gangs of London season 2 left plenty of threads hanging in the air for a third season to continue.

The latest run ended with the revelation that Lale (Narges Rashidi) is still alive and appears to be entering an uneasy alliance with Pakistani kingpin Asif Afridi (Asif Raza Mir).

They both have their sights set on reclaiming power in London's underworld, which could lead to a thrilling – and no doubt gory – showdown between themselves, the Wallaces and the Dumanis if the show returns.

Season 3 could see the return of Joe Cole's Sean Wallace to the frontlines after taking a back seat at the start of season 2, although it remains to be seen how the character could escape his current incarceration.

Who could be in the Gangs of London season 3 cast?

Gangs of London season 2. SEAC

If Gangs of London returns for season 3, we'd expect to see more from series leads Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù and Joe Cole as Elliot Finch and Sean Wallace respectively, whose rivalry has only grown more bitter in the episodes we've seen so far.

If the season 2 finale is any indication, the writers also have plans to bring back Narges Rashidi and Asif Raza Mir in their roles, while Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Paapa Essiedu and Pippa Bennet-Warner could also return.

Season 2 added Fady Elsayed and Jahz Armando as cousins Faz and Saba, who just about make it through the second season with their lives – so don't be surprised if we see more from them in a potential follow-up.

Is there a Gangs of London season 3 trailer?

Not just yet, but we'll update this page if any new footage arrives from the hit crime drama.

Gangs of London is available via NOW and Sky Atlantic – catch up on Sky now. For more to watch, check out our TV guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

