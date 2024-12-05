Black Doves season 2 release date speculation, plot theories and news
Ben Whishaw and Keira Knightley's embattled operatives will return. *SPOILER ALERT*
Black Doves certainly went out on a high note, with the season 1 ending delivering a high-stakes stand-off and planting a number of tantalising seeds for what could follow.
Fortunately for fans, there's no need to worry about an early cancellation, as the series has already been renewed for season 2 – before a single episode had even dropped, in fact – suggesting that Netflix has a considerable degree of faith in its potential.
Keira Knightley stars as Helen Webb, an undercover agent for a shady organisation known as the Black Doves, who has found her way into the heart of a senior British politician (who could very well end up as the next prime minister).
Ben Whishaw co-stars as her assassin mentor-turned-friend Sam, who helps her get to the bottom of a dangerous conspiracy – but lands himself in even deeper trouble in the process.
If you're excited for more Black Doves, read on for everything we know so far about season 2 – but be warned, there are major spoilers on this page for season 1!
Black Doves season 2 release date speculation
There's no confirmed release date for Black Doves season 2, but we're estimating that the show could return within 18 months – which would mean a predicted release date in summer/autumn 2026.
That's based on the production cycle of the first season, which was announced in April 2023, began filming that October, and was dropped onto our Netflix accounts a little over a year later.
Thanks to the show's early season 2 renewal, creator Joe Barton and his team may well have had a chance to get a head start on planning the next batch of episodes, which could help to slightly shorten the wait time for viewers.
In August 2024, Netflix announced via X (formerly Twitter) that it had renewed Black Doves for a second season in advance of the show's debut, which was a reassuring vote of confidence for fans of Barton's work.
Black Doves season 2 cast: Who could return?
We expect the trio of high-profile leads to reprise their roles in Black Doves season 2 – those are Keira Knightley as Helen, Ben Whishaw as Sam and Sarah Lancashire as Reed.
There were plenty of familiar faces in the supporting cast too, with Omari Douglas, Andrew Buchan, Ella Lily Hyland and Gabrielle Creevy among the players that seem likely to continue with the series.
Alas, it appears that comedy legend Tracey Ullman's appearance was a one-and-done after the shocking events of the season 1 finale, while Andrew Koji may also have filmed his last scenes as Jason – barring any additional flashbacks.
Here's a refresher on the Black Doves season 1 cast:
- Keira Knightley as Helen
- Sarah Lancashire as Reed
- Ben Whishaw as Sam
- Andrew Koji as Jason
- Andrew Buchan as Wallace
- Omari Douglas as Michael
- Kathryn Hunter as Lenny
- Ella Lily Hyland as Williams
- Gabrielle Creevy as Eleanor
- Sam Troughton as Stephen Yarrick
- Adam Silver as Arnie
- Ken Nwosu as Bill
- Paapa Essiedu as Elmore Fitch
- Adeel Akhtar as Prime Minister Eaves
- Tracey Ullman as Alex
- Finn Bennett as Cole Atwood
- Luther Ford as Hector Newman
- Isabella Wei as Kai-Ming
Black Doves season 2 plot theories
As well as wrapping up a number of mysteries, the Black Doves season 1 ending also hinted at things to come, with two big status quo changes seemingly on the horizon.
The first is that Helen's husband, politician Wallace Webb, seems poised to be a frontrunner to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom as Adeel Akhtar's PM Eaves is set to step down for his role in a cover-up.
That would place Helen in a very powerful – yet precarious – position, opening the door to even more confidential information than she was already receiving, but also placing more eyes on her from security chiefs.
Meanwhile, Sam is also making some big moves, having agreed to take up a role as an enforcer for the Newman crime family, working directly for Hector (whose father and brothers he assassinated years earlier).
The job offer came somewhat under duress, with Hector essentially giving Sam the offer of accepting the gig or leaving London for good, with the latter option being undesirable so long as a life with Michael remains on the table.
Can he keep both sides of his life from merging catastrophically, as was the case years earlier? That's one of the many questions we expect to be answered in Black Doves season 2.
Is there a Black Doves season 2 trailer?
Alas, there's no footage from Black Doves season 2 just yet – but we'll update this page
Black Doves is available to stream on Netflix.
