Helen Webb (Knightley) teams up with her former mentor and beloved friend Sam (Whishaw) to investigate what could have motivated the killing, but he has his own mess to sort out upon returning to London.

Hot on the heels of Sky's The Day of the Jackal, Black Doves is a shorter story with moments of dark humour that were sorely missing from that earlier conspiracy thriller.

Knightley and Whishaw aren't the only familiar faces in the series from The Lazarus Project creator Joe Barton, so read on to meet the Black Doves cast – and where you might have seen them before.

Black Doves cast: Full list of actors and characters

Ben Whishaw and Keira Knightley in Black Doves. Netflix

Here's a quick overview of the key players in Netflix's Black Doves – scroll on for more detailed profiles on each character and the actor playing them.

Keira Knightley as Helen

Sarah Lancashire as Reed

Ben Whishaw as Sam

Andrew Koji as Jason

Andrew Buchan as Wallace

Omari Douglas as Michael

Kathryn Hunter as Lenny

Ella Lily Hyland as Williams

Gabrielle Creevy as Eleanor

Sam Troughton as Stephen Yarrick

Adam Silver as Arnie

Ken Nwosu as Bill

Paapa Essiedu as Elmore Fitch

Adeel Akhtar as Prime Minister Eaves

Tracey Ullman as Alex

Finn Bennett as Cole Atwood

Luther Ford as Hector Newman

Isabella Wei as Kai-Ming

Keira Knightley plays Helen

Keira Knightley as Helen Webb in Black Doves. Netflix

Who is Helen? Helen is an agent for a secret organisation called the Black Doves. She relays classified information to them obtained through her husband, Wallace, who is a senior figure in the UK government. In recent months, she has been considering escaping her life of secrecy with lover Jason, but that dream shatters when he is gunned down one night in London for reasons unknown. Helen sets about uncovering the truth behind his assassination.

What else has Keira Knightley been in? Knightley achieved worldwide stardom for her role as Elizabeth Swann in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. She has since pivoted away from Hollywood blockbusters in favour of smaller, more esteemed dramas, such as Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Anna Karenina and The Imitation Game. Knightley's early work includes Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Bend It Like Beckham and Love Actually.

Sarah Lancashire plays Reed

Sarah Lancashire stars in Black Doves. Ludovic Robert/Netflix

Who is Reed? Reed is Helen's boss at the Black Doves. An icy, calculating figure, it's unclear if she can entirely be trusted, but one thing is for sure – she won't suffer fools gladly.

What else has Sarah Lancashire been in? Lancashire recently wrapped up a celebrated run as Catherine Cawood in the acclaimed BBC crime thriller Happy Valley. Last year, she also hopped across the pond to portray television chef Julia Child in a semi-fictional biographical series about her trailblazing career. Lancashire's other credits include Last Tango in Halifax, Talking Heads and The Accident.

Ben Whishaw plays Sam

Ben Whishaw as Sam Young in Black Doves. Netflix

Who is Sam? Sam is an assassin and an associate of Reed. The Black Doves spymaster tasks him with training up Helen when she joins the organisation and they become firm friends in the process. After some time apart, he returns in the wake of Jason's murder to help Helen get to the bottom of what happened. While back in London, he has some skeletons of his own to sort through too.

What else has Ben Whishaw been in? Whishaw plays gadget whizz Q in the recent James Bond films, debuting in Skyfall and reprising the role for Spectre and No Time to Die. He also provides the voice of Paddington Bear in the character's latest film trilogy and The Adventures of Paddington television series. Whishaw is also known for his work in This is Going to Hurt, Fargo season 4, A Very English Scandal and The Hour.

Andrew Koji plays Jason

Andrew Koji photographed at the Black Doves premiere. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Who is Jason? Jason is a UK government official who Helen met through her husband's work, and ultimately began an extramarital affair with. They had hoped to build a new life together, but those plans were tragically cut short when he became the victim of a premeditated hit – the question is: why?

What else has Andrew Koji been in? Koji is an actor and martial artist, who has previously put his athletic skills to good use in projects like Warrior, Boy Kills World, Bullet Train and Snake Eyes. He has also appeared in Peaky Blinders and American Gods, while he will join the cast of Sky's Gangs of London in its upcoming season.

Andrew Buchan plays Wallace

Keira Knightley and Andrew Buchan star in Black Doves. Netflix

Who is Wallace? Wallace is an MP and senior figure in the UK government. He and Helen have been married for many years and have two young children together. In that time, he has remained blissfully unaware of her second life as a Black Dove.

What else has Andrew Buchan been in? Buchan is known for roles in Broadchurch, The Crown, Industry, COBRA and Carnival Row. This isn't his first politician role either, having portrayed former Health Secretary Matt Hancock in Richard Branagh's COVID-19 drama This England.

Omari Douglas plays Michael

Omari Douglas and Ben Whishaw star in Black Doves. Netflix

Who is Michael? Michael is Sam's ex-boyfriend. The pair had a warm and loving relationship, but it ended on bad terms – and Sam's sudden return to London stirs up emotions in both of them.

What else has Omari Douglas been in? After years spent working on stage, Douglas came to the attention of television fans in Russell T Davies's hard-hitting AIDS drama It's A Sin. He would reunite with the prolific screenwriter on ITV's Nolly, while other screen gigs include Billie Piper's I Hate Suzie Too and acclaimed romcom Rye Lane.

Kathryn Hunter plays Lenny

Kathryn Hunter stars in Black Doves. Ludovic Robert/Netflix

Who is Lenny? Lenny is a gang boss, who has unfinished business with Sam.

What else has Kathryn Hunter been in? Hunter recently played Eedy Karn, the demanding mother of villain Syril Karn, in the first season of Star Wars drama Andor. She was also seen in recent Oscar winner Poor Things, while Grotesquerie, Megalopolis and The Tragedy of Macbeth are among her other credits.

Ella Lily Hyland plays Williams

Ella Lily Hyland stars in Black Doves. Ludovic Robert/Netflix

Who is Williams? Williams is an assassin working for Lenny.

What else has Ella Lily Hyland been in? Hyland starred opposite Aidan Turner in the Prime Video drama Fifteen-Love.

Gabrielle Creevy plays Eleanor

Gabrielle Creevy stars in Black Doves. Ludovic Robert/Netflix

Who is Eleanor? Eleanor is Williams's partner in crime and a fellow assassin.

What else has Gabrielle Creevy been in? Creevy's other work includes In My Skin, The Pact, Three Women and Operation Mincemeat. She'll be teaming up with Black Doves creator Joe Barton once again for his upcoming miniseries Amadeus.

Paapa Essiedu plays Elmore Fitch

Paapa Essiedu stars in Black Doves. Ludovic Robert/Netflix

Who is Elmore Fitch? Elmore is an agent on Helen's trail.

What else has Paapa Essiedu been in? Another repeat collaborator with Black Doves creator Joe Barton, Essiedu recently starred in both seasons of his sci-fi thriller The Lazarus Project. Prior to that, he was known for I May Destroy You, Gangs of London and Channel 5's Anne Boleyn.

Adeel Akhtar plays Prime Minister Eaves

Adeel Akhtar stars in Black Doves. Ludovic Robert/Netflix

Who is Prime Minister Eaves? As his title suggests, Eaves is the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

What else has Adeel Akhtar been in? Akhtar recently earned praise for his performance in the second season of Showtrial on BBC One, while he earned a BAFTA Television Award in 2022 for his turn in Sherwood. Other notable credits include Netflix mega-hit Fool Me Once, fantasy drama Sweet Tooth, spy thriller Killing Eve and the Enola Holmes films.

Luther Ford plays Hector Newman

Luther Ford stars in Black Doves. Ludovic Robert/Netflix

Who is Hector? Hector is another organised crime boss, who has history with Sam.

What else has Luther Ford been in? Ford portrayed Prince Harry in the final season of The Crown.

Tracey Ullman plays Alex

Tracey Ullman photographed at the premiere of Pixar's Onward. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Who is Alex? Alex is a powerful figure in London.

What else has Tracey Ullman been in? Ullman is known for her work in the comedy space, with her self-titled '80s sketch show famously featuring the earliest misadventures of a chaotic family called The Simpsons. Her acting credits include Ally McBeal, Mrs America, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Into the Woods.

Finn Bennett plays Cole Atwood

Finn Bennett. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Who is Cole Atwood? Cole is an employee of the CIA.

What else has Finn Bennett been in? Bennett recently played young police officer Peter Prior in HBO's True Detective: Night Country.

Sam Troughton plays Stephen Yarrick

Sam Troughton photographed at the premiere of A Very Royal Scandal. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Who is Stephen Yarrick? A senior figure in the UK government.

What else has Sam Troughton been in? Troughton is another The Lazarus Project alum, while his other recent credits include A Very Royal Scandal, Napoleon, Litvinenko and The Outlaws.

Ken Nwosu plays Bill

Ken Nwosu photographed at the Black Doves premiere. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Who is Bill? Bill is another government official and a close advisor to Wallace.

What else has Ken Nwosu been in? Nwosu has previously appeared in Disney Plus series Shardlake, ITV drama The Winter King and BBC dark comedy Rain Dogs.

Black Doves is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 5th December.

