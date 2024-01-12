The new instalment will be airing sometime in 2024 and will once again give "an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities", according to the synopsis.

So, just when can we expect it to land on our screens? Read on for everything you need to know about Industry season 3.

As of now, no release date has been confirmed for Industry season 3. We do know, though, that production has wrapped on the series according to Myha’la Herrold (via Decider).

The series is set to air in 2024 and seeing as it's a co-production between HBO and BBC, can expect it to air on BBC Two and iPlayer here in the UK when it does arrive. The new season will consist of eight episodes, created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay.

Industry season 3 cast news

While there hasn't been any cast confirmation for Industry season 3, we would likely expect many of the actors to reprise their roles. The drama has centred on Myha’la Herrold as Harper Stern and her peers in the London office of fictional international bank Pierpoint & Co.

We may not know exactly who will be returning to the series but there has been word on what new faces will be joining the drama. Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) joins the cast as Henry Muck, the CEO and Founder of Lumi, "an exciting green tech energy company about to go public".

Sarah Goldberg, best known for her role in Emmy award-winning Barry, will star as Petra Koenig, described as “a portfolio manager at ethical investment fund FutureDawn".

The Industry cast we'd expect to see in season 3 are as follows:

Myha'la Herrold as Harper

Marisa Abela as Yasmin

Harry Lawtey as Robert

David Jonsson as Gus

Ken Leung as Eric

Conor MacNeill as Kenny

Sagar Radia as Rishi

Caoilfhionn Dunne as Jackie

Sarah Parish as Nicole

Mark Dexter as Hilary

Nicholas Bishop as Maxim Alonso

Katrine De Candole as Celeste Pacquet

Jay Duplass as Jesse Bloom

Adam Levy as Charles Hanani

Alex Alomar Akpobome as Danny Van Deventer

Kit Harington as Henry Muck

Sarah Goldberg as Petra Koenig

What will Industry season 3 be about?

The new season will likely be another pressure cooker of a watch, further digging deep into the chaotic world of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office. The ending of Industry season 2 saw Harper (Herrold) shockingly fired for falsifying her educational background on her CV to land a job at Pierpoint, which will likely have some serious impact on season 3.

According to the BBC's synopsis: "In series three, as Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing, the desk find themselves front and centre in the splashy IPO of Lumi, a green tech energy company – in a story that runs all the way to the very top of finance, media and government."

Season 3 is set to carry on in the same tense vein with the scope of the new season expanding to include more topical issues, with the likes of COVID-19, Brexit and more referenced throughout the first two seasons.

Speaking to Digital Spy about season 3, writer and consulting producer on season 3 Joseph Charlton said: "I think it's fair to say the series won't shy away from acknowledging the real world, and things that are present in the news. I think what's unique and good about the show… in the first series, there are references to Brexit. In the second series, there's COVID. In the third series, there'll be contemporary issues, too."

Is there a trailer for Industry season 3?

Not yet! But as the series is set to air this year, we can only expect further updates, pictures and a first look to be coming our way in the near future.

Watch this space but for now, you can relive the action of season 2 in the below trailer.

Industry seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch in full now on BBC iPlayer. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

