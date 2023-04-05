Harington will be playing Henry Muck, the CEO and founder of Lumi, an exciting green tech energy company about to go public.

BBC and HBO finance drama Industry has officially been renewed for a third season, with Game of Thrones ' Jon Snow, Kit Harington, joining the series.

The third season of Industry will find Pierpoint looking to the future and taking a big bet on ethical investing. Meanwhile, the desk find themselves front and centre in the splashy IPO of Lumi, in a story described as running "all the way to the very top of finance, media and government".

Filming on the new season, which will be made up of eight episodes, is beginning this month in the UK.

The series, which was created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay and has been airing since 2020, gives an insider’s view of the world of high finance, following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities at international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.

After the end of Game of Thrones, Harington has been seen in Marvel film Eternals, playing Dane Whitman who is expected to have a continuing role in the MCU, and Apple TV+ environmental drama series Extrapolations, playing billionaire CEO Nicholas Bilton.

It has also been reported that he is in development on a Jon Snow sequel series, following up on the world of Game of Thrones after the end of season 8.

In June 2022, George RR Martin said of the series's development in a blog post: "It was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.

"I am involved, just as I am with [the Thrones prequels in the works] The Hedge Knight and The Sea Snake and Ten Thousand Ships, and all the animated shows. Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/consultants to hammer out the show.

"The likelihood of all four series getting on the air... Well, I’d love it, but that’s not the way it works, usually."

Industry seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch in full now on BBC iPlayer.

