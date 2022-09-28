The new episodes have already earned a rave reception from critics in the US, where season 2 launched in August, and while a third run is yet to be officially green-lit, series co-creator Konrad Kay told RadioTimes.com that he and co-writer Mickey Down are "pretty far along" in plotting the show's future.

The second season of cutthroat finance drama Industry is available now in the UK, with all eight episodes streaming on BBC iPlayer alongside a weekly airing on Tuesday nights on BBC One.

"I mean, the truth is, we're always far along because regardless of whether we get to do it again, me and Mickey been living with these characters for six years," he said in an exclusive interview.

"We live in each other's other's pockets – when we're not working together, we're still best friends, so how can we not be talking about where Eric (Ken Leung) goes next, or what Harper (Myha'la Herrold) does next...

"We were talking about this stuff when we were in post[-production] on season 2 – what happens next? Mickey might have a great idea, and then I have [another] idea, and suddenly the whole thing becomes super alive again, because you get to the end of season 2, and you're like, 'F**king hell, that was two years, that was really hard.'"

He continued: "We told this story, we told it to the best of our ability, and you feel a little bit creatively inert. But you'd be amazed how one image, one idea, and you're suddenly like, 'F**k, that's another eight hours of TV', almost from one image, because from one image the character is in a space that you thought they would never be in. And you're like, 'OK, well, that's the runway for the whole of season 3.'"

Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani in Industry.

But will it happen? Kay says he and Down "really want" to explore the further misadventures of Pierpoint's fiercely ambitious young graduates. "It was a huge privilege to do two [seasons] and we're very happy with the second season, but we'd love it for for it not to be the full stop on this series."

He continued: "If it is the full stop on the series, we think it's a good one. But we love the characters – we're very lucky to have assembled, genuinely, one of the best casts on TV, and that's one thing where you don't have to be modest about it, because it's other people and they're all sensational. So we would love to continue to work with them, because it's a privilege to have such exceptional people do our writing.

"It would be fantastic to get to do more – our very nature as a creative partnership is we're always thinking about the runway for more than one or two seasons."

Industry season 2 is available to watch in full now on BBC iPlayer and continues on Tuesday at 10:40pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

