Amongst the teams are representatives from hotels, restaurants and culinary art schools across the UK, from the likes of Marriott International, Corinthia London, Hyatt Regency London and plenty more.

As the new series kicks off tonight, read on to learn all about the teams taking part in Bake Off: The Professionals season 10.

Bake Off The Professionals season 10 line-up

Marriott International

The Pony, Chew Valley

Lexington

Vacherin

Crumbs & Doilies

Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill

Capital City College – Westminster

Ladurée

Corinthia London

Hotel Café Royal

The Ned

Amun & Abbie

Heat A

Marriott International

Marriott International, Dushantha and Dominic.

Stepping up to the challenge to represent Marriott International this season are Dushantha and his teammate Dominic.

Dominic has worked for Marriott Hotels for over 35 years, having worked at hotels in India and across the Middle East before he relocated to the UK in 2003.

Meanwhile, Dushantha is an award-winning pastry chef with over 20 years of experience, having been recently awarded gold at the International Salon Culinaire 2025.

The Pony, Chew Valley

The Pony, Chew Valley, Harry & Jim.

The Pony, Chew Valley is a country kitchen which also boasts a kitchen garden and cookery school, and will be represented by Harry and Jim, who first met over a year ago.

Harry was inspired by the women in her life to get into pastry, and growing up was surrounded by her mother and grandmother's cooking.

Jim has always had one eye on pastry and is hoping his years of work in Michelin starred kitchens will set him up well with the demands of the competition.

Lexington

Lexington, Yui & Kitty.

Lexington is a London-based hospitality company and is represented by Kitty and Yui. While good friends, the pair have never worked together and are hoping to become the first ever all female team to win the competition.

Kitty moved to the UK when she was 18 years old and she quickly realised her heart was in patisserie. Since then, she has gained experience in Michelin star restaurants and five-star hotels before she joined the 1000 plus team at Lexington.

Yui originally began her career working behind-the-scenes on soap operas in Thailand, and it was winning a radio competition for a baking course that sparked her passion.

Vacherin

Vacherin, Erycsson & Jamie.

Erycsson and Jamie both work for catering company Vacherin and can often be found in the kitchen with Taylor Swift and Beyonce playing at full volume.

Erycsson spent some of his career at The Royal Albert Hall feeding the audiences of Cirque de Soleil, while Jamie grew up watching his nan bake as a child and soon got the baking bug.

Crumbs & Doilies

Crumbs & Doilies, Dane & Sally.

Crumbs & Doilies is a London-based bakery, best known for their bright and cheerful creations, and will be represented by Dane and Sally.

Sally is a trained dancer who joined the Crumbs & Doilies team in its infancy, and has worked hard to build it from a market stall selling cupcakes to one of the most well-known bakery brands in London.

Team captain Dane met Sally 10 years ago and they quickly struck up a firm friendship. When not in the kitchen, Dane can be found dancing or creating online skincare, beauty and lifestyle content.

The Ned

The Ned, Darian & Yadira.

Luxury venue The Ned is being represented by executive pastry chef Darian and pastry chef de partie Yadira.

Darian spent most of his time working in three-star Michelin restaurants in Germany before he made the move to the UK in 2023.

Yadira grew up playing 'pretend' chef with her toy kitchen pots and pans and since her younger days, has gone on to spend time in the kitchens of Hawksmoor and Philippe Conticini before joining Darian at The Ned.

Heat B

Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill

Team captain Saskia met teammate Ashik at the 2024 International Culinaire, where they both won gold.

The pair then quickly bonded of their love for patisserie and their home country Sri Lanka, and have been working together for nearly a year.

Capital City College – Westminster

Capital City College – Westminster (formerly Westminster Kingsway College) is the UK's leading school of Hospitality and Culinary and will be represented by chef lecturers Steve and Ian, who have been best friends for 20 years.

Ladurée

Ladurée is a globally recognised luxury brand known for its expertise in crafting high end, delicate pastries and desserts.

Represented by team captain Amira, who, after feeling unfulfilled in her career, swapped banking for patisserie and hasn’t looked back. She is joined by Charlotte, who one day hopes to open her very own bakery.

Corinthia London

Five star luxury hotel Corinthia London is represented by Kristin, who moved to London from Taiwan and trained at Le Cordon Bleu while working at The Corinthia, and Kylie, who graduated from university with a degree in statistics before moving to Paris to retrain as a pastry chef.

Hotel Café Royal

Located on Regent Street, Hotel Café Royal is a luxury five star hotel, and this year marks the third time the hotel has taken part in the competition.

Represented by Aarran and Reece, the pair have been given strict instructions to bring home the trophy. Reece is the youngest member in this year's line-up at just 19 years old.

Aarran began his career as a baker before making the move from Lincolnshire to Ascot, where he landed a position at the luxury five star Coworth Park Hotel.

Amun & Abbie

Team captain Amun has worked at the likes of The Dorchester, The Savoy and Mandarin Oriental. At 24 years old, Amun lost his eyesight due to Diabetic Retinopathy. After 8 years and 11 surgeries, Amun has now regained limited spots of vision in his right eye and is registered blind.

He is joined in the competition by his best friend Abbie, whom he first met whilst working at Gordon Ramsay's.

Bake Off: The Professionals begins on Tuesday 27th May at 8pm on Channel 4.

