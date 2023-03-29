The news was reported by Deadline , with the publication confirming that season 2 will feature eight episodes, with a HBO spokesperson saying the shortening is "story-driven".

Fans of House of the Dragon will be in for a slightly shorter run when the series arrives back on our screens for its second season, with the new outing running for eight episodes rather than 10.

The Deadline report goes on to say that the shorter second season is likely to arrive in summer 2024, and that HBO is currently "mulling a green light for a third season".

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. HBO

The initial plan was reportedly for another 10-episode arc, with the change leading to script rewrites. The article notes that some have suggested dropping two episodes from the plan was a cost-cutting measure, but a HBO spokesperson denied this.

The Deadline article also suggests that showrunner Ryan Condal took a step back as season 2 was being created in order to map out the bigger picture for the series as a whole, including future seasons. It notes that season 3 has now been planned out and might be greenlit, with HBO trying to plan for the long-term rather than by individual seasons.

The show is reportedly set to run for three or four seasons, with four now seeming more likely after story segments and a major battle were moved out of season 2 and into season 3 due to the curtailed run.

This number of seasons matches with previous statements made by the creatives behind the show, although author of the novels George RR Martin previously said "it is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish". With that number now cut down to eight for season 2, he may now believe it will take longer.

Writer and executive producer Sara Hess previously teased that she doesn't think fans "will be disappointed" by the season 2 finale, hinting that it will include the brutal Blood and Cheese revenge plot from the Fire & Blood book.

