The Game of Thrones prequel picked up nominations for Best Television Drama and Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama, with Emma D'Arcy receiving a nod from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - however viewers quickly took to Twitter to criticise the "absurd" snub of the House of the Dragon cast.

The Golden Globe nominations for 2023 hit the headlines yesterday, and while House of the Dragon made it into two TV categories, not all fans were particularly happy with the full list – more specifically, the absence of Paddy Considine's name.

Fans were particularly surprised by Considine's lack of a nomination for his performance as King Viserys Targaryen in the fantasy drama, with one describing the snub as "ridiculous" before adding that they hope the Emmys "get it right".

Another fan said that the English actor had been "robbed" of a nomination, while one Twitter user said that although it was great to see Andor's Diego Luna recognised, Considine's snub "pretty much ruins the entire list".

Others highlighted some of Considine's best performances in the 10-part season, including a scene in episode 8 in which Viserys – who is gravely ill and weak – interrupts an argument over the legitimacy of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys to declare him the heir of Driftmark.

Meanwhile, fans also shared their thoughts on both Matt Smith, who played Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Olivia Cooke, who played Queen Alicent Hightower, missing out on Golden Globe nominations, with one saying that they "hope [Smith and Considine] get the recognition they deserve at the next awards".

Another House of the Dragon viewer wrote that Cooke deserves "better" after her snub, while others remembered the scene in which Alicent grabs a knife and tries to stab Rhaenyra after Lucerys slashes her son Aemond's eye.

The series premiered in August and while the season finale aired in October, HBO revealed in the summer that the spin-off would be back for a second season.

"We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season 1," HBO's Francesca Orsi told Deadline.

"Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV," she added. "A huge thank you to George [RR Martin], Ryan [Condal], and Miguel [Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season 2."

