House of the Dragon season 2 confirmed by HBO

The series, starring Matt Smith and Paddy Considine among others, will return following a very successful episode 1 for HBO and Sky.

There's good news for fans of the opening episode of House of the Dragon as the Game of Thrones spin-off has been confirmed for a second season.

HBO logged their most successful performance ever with a new original series, and has since consolidated over 20 million viewers in the US alone in less than a week of the first episode being released.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It comes as no surprise therefore that HBO have already renewed House of the Dragon for season 2.

Speaking to Deadline, Francesca Orsi from HBO said: “We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season 1. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season 2.”

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen talking to Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Milly Alcock HBO/Sky Atlantic

Zai Bennett, MD of Content at Sky said of the news: "House of the Dragon is already proving to be a ratings hit, and we predict it will go from strength to strength due to the captivating storytelling and incredible production values. We look forward to sharing a second series with our customers on Sky and NOW.”

It's too early to tell at this stage which characters will make it through to season 2 with the franchise known for killing off its best-loved.

As for season 1, fans in the UK can enjoy the second episode this coming Monday at 2am on Sky Atlantic.

Read more:

House of the Dragon airs on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW – sign up for Sky TV here. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.