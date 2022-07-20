House of the Dragon planned to last 3 or 4 seasons

The series is set hundreds of years before the original, with a second trailer for House of the Dragon teasing the bloody Targaryen civil war that is on the way.

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is reportedly set to last three or four seasons, provided its debut ratings are high enough.

A source told The Hollywood Reporter that the Targaryen storyline is currently plotted to run between three and four seasons – although there's enough scope for a follow-up plot line focussing on the same infamous family, with potential to explore the likes of, for example, the Doom of Valyria.

“The Targaryens span both directions [forward and backward in the timeline],” co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik said in the same article. “So as a spine to other possible stories and spinoffs … this [House of the Dragon] is a great place to start.”

Key characters in the new series include Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), Hand of the King Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) and his daughter Lady Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), in addition to King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

The Targaryen Civil War, known as the Dance of Dragons, will be the focus of the prequel, as two rival claimants to the Iron Throne do battle.

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin said: "For what it's worth, those who have read Fire & Blood will realise it contains enough materials for a dozen shows.

"I can say that there will be dragons. Everyone else has said that, so why not me?"

