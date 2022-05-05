New House of the Dragon trailer teases bloody Targaryen war in Westeros
The first Game of Thrones spin-off is coming to HBO and Sky Atlantic in August.
The first Game of Thrones spin-off is finally arriving this year in the shape of House of the Dragon – and the first full-length trailer has been shared by HBO and Sky.
The trailer includes lots of exciting footage from the new series, including the sight of some full-size dragons flying over King's Landing, hints of a very bloody war, and another look at the much bigger (and spikier) version of the Iron Throne.
That throne was previously glimpsed in a teaser trailer released in October 2021, which saw Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon declare: “Dreams didn’t make us Kings… dragons did,” and included snippets from a great tournament apparently involving the Tarlys.
But this trailer includes an even more detailed look at the new show, which follows House Targaryen around 200 years before the events of the main series, when they had dragons to spare and were firmly in place in King’s Landing.
The cast for the series also includes Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon.
The show has also unveiled a series of character posters, including Considine's impressive look below:
It was confirmed in March that the highly-anticipated series will begin airing on 21st August 2022.
House of the Dragon comes to HBO Max and Sky Atlantic in August 2022.
