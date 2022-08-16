How to watch House of the Dragon - where can you stream?

So, it is only appropriate that we have an all-new violent and dramatic fantasy series that takes us back to Westeros and 172 years before the birth of Game of Thrones icon Daenerys Targaryen.

House Targaryen takes what is theirs with Fire and Blood.

HBO series House of the Dragon follows the reign of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) as he must weigh up who will come to succeed him, with various members of the cast of characters ready to be his heir.

Among them is his roguish brother Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Viserys' own daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy).

Who will reign supreme in the eventual Dance of Dragons?

Never fear, RadioTimes.com has all you need to watch the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.

How to watch House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon will be available to watch from 2am BST on Monday 22nd August 2022 on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

The episode is being simulcast at the same time as it airs and is released on HBO and HBO Max in the US.

In addition to this, House of the Dragon will air once again at 9pm later the same day on Sky Atlantic – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

Episodes are being released weekly.

Where can you stream House of the Dragon?

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon HBO

House of the Dragon is available to stream exclusively on NOW.

This is as the show airs on Sky Atlantic, one of the channels that is available on NOW in the UK.

NOW will require you to have an Entertainment Pass to watch House of the Dragon.

How much does a NOW TV Entertainment Pass cost a month?

A NOW Entertainment Pass costs £9.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial available for all first-time subscribers. It gives users access to 16 live channels and 300 TV series boxsets.

You can access NOW by purchasing a NOW TV Smart Stick from £17.99,

Additionally, you can access the app via your smartphone via the NOW TV app on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, and/or via Chromecast, LG and Samsung Smart TVs (models newer than 2014), Apple TV, or your desktop computer or laptop.

House of the Dragon premieres on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 22nd August 2022. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

