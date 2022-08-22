One person in the running is genuine blood heir Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, daughter of King Viserys Targaryen (played by Paddy Considine).

The contest for the Iron Throne will once more entertain Sky viewers as Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon comes to screens.

Rhaenyra will be played by both Emma D'Arcy and Milly Alcock in the HBO series, as fans of the fantasy show get acquainted with some more Targaryen drama.

Who is Rhaenyra Targaryen? And what claim does she have to the Iron Throne? Read on for your essential guide to The Realm's Delight.

Who is Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon?

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Ollie Upton/HBO

We first meet Rhaenyra as a young girl in House of the Dragon, played by Milly Alcock and then later portrayed by Emma D'Arcy.

According to HBO, Rhaenyra is: "The king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man."

Her sex will prove crucial to the central drama when Viserys has to decide upon his heir.

When he was chosen by the lords of Westeros to be the next ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, Viserys was predominantly chosen because he was a man, and they would rather the Old King was preceded by him instead of the next in line which at that point was Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).

Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra and Emily Carey as Young Alicent in House of the Dragon. Ollie Upton/HBO

This then prompted some discussion about whether Viserys could in good faith claim his only child, Rhaenyra, as the heir.

With the lack of a male heir and growing pressure from the king's hot-headed brother, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who is technically the next male heir, Viserys faces a tough decision – and it's complicated even further when his Hand, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), declares Daemon unfit for the role.

Who will Viserys choose? Will he keep the peace or stick with the rightful heir?

Who is Milly Alcock?

Milly Alcock at the House Of The Dragon Premiere. Lia Toby/Getty Images

Viewers will best know Milly Alcock for her role in the Tim Minchin comedy drama, Upright, where she played Meg, a youngster who was fairly lost. She will return for season 2 which was filming in March 2022.

She's also had roles in Reckoning, The Gloaming (Starz), Les Norton, Fighting Season and Netflix's Pine Gap.

The 22-year-old was born in 2000 in Sydney, Australia.

She plays a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

Who is Emma D'Arcy?

Emma D'Arcy plays daughter Naomi Richards in Wanderlust.

Emma D'Arcy plays the older Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon.

They are best known for their role in Truth Seekers in the Amazon Prime Video series starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg.

D'Arcy (30) also starred in Amazon Prime Video's HANNA and Netflix's Wanderlust alongside Toni Collette and Zawe Ashton.

