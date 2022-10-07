Who is Prince Lucerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon and who plays him?
The second-born caused a lot of drama. **WARNING: Contains spoiler for House of the Dragon episode 7**
As House of the Dragon continues, the action is starting to centre around two warring families: the Targaryens and the Hightowers.
And while we hurtle towards the Dance of the Dragons at an alarming rate, the children of Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) are creating tensions of their own.
Get to know a big player in the action, Prince Lucerys Targaryen, and who plays him.
Who is Prince Lucerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon?
Prince Lucerys Velaryon is the second-born son of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Ser Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan) - though his parentage has been questioned, with many believing his father is Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr).
In House of the Dragon, Lucerys (nicknamed Luke), has a very important role to play following the death of his aunt, Laena.
After being taunted by Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) after Laena's funeral for being a bastard, a scuffle broke out between the Targaryen cousins.
Crucially, Lucerys brought a knife to the fight and used it to slice Aemond's face, taking his right eye. Battle lines between both families were well and truly drawn...
Who plays Prince Lucerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon?
Elliot Grihault now plays Prince Lucerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon. His younger version was played by Harvey Sadler.
House of the Dragon is Grihault's first major TV role.
