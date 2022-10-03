The Game of Thrones prequel has introduced us to older iterations of the children of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and Queen Alicent Hightower ( Olivia Cooke ).

House Targaryen keeps on growing in House of the Dragon.

While Prince Aegon Targaryen (Ty Tennant, Tom Glynn-Carney) may be the eldest and Alicent's desired heir to the Iron Throne, his younger brother Prince Aemond Targaryen also makes his mark.

So, just who is Prince Aemond and who portrays him in the series House of the Dragon?

Who is Prince Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon?

Ser Criston Cole spars with Prince Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Ollie Upton/HBO

Prince Aemond Targaryen is the second son of King Viserys I Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower.

He is also the younger brother of Prince Aegon Targaryen and Princess Helaena Targaryen and the younger half-brother of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Aemond is mocked by his brother Aegon and nephews Prince Jacaerys Velaryon and Prince Lucerys Velaryon over his lack of a dragon.

Alicent is concerned by Aemond's obsession with obtaining a dragon.

The Prince is a dutiful and sullen child, in contrast to his upbeat and roguish older brother Aegon.

Aemond has been trained in combat with his mother's personal protector, Ser Criston Cole.

**WARNING: Spoilers for the book Fire and Blood and potentially for the series House of the Dragon**

Eventually, Aemond manages to mount the largest dragon in the world, Vhagar, which helps him to become one of the most fearsome warriors in the Dance of the Dragons.

Who plays Prince Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon?

Two actors in the series House of the Dragon portray Prince Aemond Targaryen at different ages. The character is introduced in episode 6, The Princess and the Queen.

Leo Ashton

Leo Ashton at the House of the Dragon premiere. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Instagram: @leo_ashton_

Leo Ashton portrays Prince Aemond Targaryen as a child in House of the Dragon.

The actor appears in episodes 6 and 7.

The child star's previous roles include Liam Longwell in Red Rose, Oliver Marshbrook in The Bay, and Sam Kallisto in the mini-series Deep Water.

Ewan Mitchell

Ewan Mitchell at the House Of The Dragon premiere. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Ewan Mitchell portrays Prince Aemomd Targaryen as an adult in House of the Dragon.

The actor appears from episode 8 onwards.

Mitchell is best known for his television roles as Billy Taylor in The Halcyon, Tom Bennett in World on Fire, Billy Washington in Trigger Point, and Osferth in The Last Kingdom.

Additionally, Mitchell has appeared as Ettore in the film High Life, opposite Robert Pattinson.

