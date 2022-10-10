One soon-to-be major player is Prince Jacaerys Velaryon, the first-born of Princess Rhaenyra (played by Emma D'Arcy) and Ser Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan).

As the action gets towards the business end in House of the Dragon, the children are becoming more and more important.

We've already met him as a youngster in the series, but he will soon become very important in the Game of Thrones spin-off.

So without further ado, read on for your guide to the young prince, and what he has to do with the action in House of the Dragon.

Who is Prince Jacaerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon?

Harvey Sadler as Prince Lucerys Velaryon, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Leo Hart as Prince Jacaerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon Ollie Upton/HBO

Prince Jacaerys Velaryon is the first-born son of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Ser Laenor Velaryon. His father initially wanted to honour his former lover and call him "Joffrey" but was overruled, and he was instead given an honourable Velaryon name. He is nicknamed Jace.

There has been some debate about who Jacaerys' real father is, with many believing Rhaenyra's children were instead fathered by Ser Harwin Strong on account of their appearance.

Nevertheless, he was gifted a dragon egg upon birth which hatched, confirming his blood was noble enough to be a dragon rider (at least in the eyes of those who doubted him). His dragon is Vermax.

Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys Velaryon, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Elliot Grihault as Prince Lucerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon HBO

Though Jace is technically the heir to the Iron Throne, he faces fierce rivalry from Queen Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) children, Aegon and Aemond. It's safe to say the two sets of siblings really didn't get along.

Tensions ran high following the death of Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) when Prince Aemond decided to take the late woman's dragon, Vhagar. Rhaenyra's boys confronted Aemond, who taunted the family about their real father and a fight broke out, resulting in Lucerys slicing his nephew's face, damaging all use of his eye.

A furious King Viserys (Paddy Considine) declared any further discussion about Rhaenyra's children's father would result in dire punishment.

As a scuffle broke out between Alicent and Rhaenyra, it's safe to say battle lines have well and truly been drawn between them...

Who plays Prince Jacaerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon?

Two actors portray Prince Jacaerys Velaryon in the first season of House of the Dragon.

Leo Hart

Leo Hart as Prince Jacaerys Targaryen in House of the Dragon HBO

Leo Hart plays young Prince Jacaerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon. It's really his first acting role, but you may have caught him elsewhere.

If you played the 2020 video game Sackboy: A Big Adventure, you may recognise his voice as the eponymous character.

And he also starred in the 2018 short film Hopscotch.

Harry Collett

Harry Collett as Prince Jacaerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon Ollie Upton/HBO

Harry Collett stars in House of the Dragon as Prince Jacaerys Velaryon from episode 8 onwards.

You will have also seen Collett in Casualty, where he played the recurring character Ollie Hide between 2014 and 2022.

Collett has also starred in the likes of Dolittle, Dunkirk, The Hive and Galavant.

