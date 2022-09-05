Who is Ser Laenor Velaryon and who plays him in House of the Dragon?
Meet the heir of House Velaryon...
There are many great houses in Westeros, high among them is House Velaryon.
After House Targaryen themselves, the most prominent family in House of the Dragon has to be that of the Velaryons of the Driftmark.
Like House Targaryen, House Velaryon are of the blood of Old Valyria, but unlike the ruling family of Westeros, the Velaryons did not traditionally ride dragons and instead carved their destiny themselves on the ocean waves.
However, with Targaryen blood running through the veins of the younger generation of Velaryons, the possibility of dragonriders and further royal marriages has been raised.
Among these Velaryons is Ser Laenor Velaryon, who makes his debut as a young adult in House of the Dragon episode 3, Second of His Name.
So, who is Ser Laenor Velaryon? Here is everything you need to know.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Who is Ser Laenor Velaryon in House of the Dragon?
Ser Laenor Velaryon is the son of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).
As the only living son of the couple, Ser Laenor stands to inherit the ancestral seat of House Velaryon, the Driftmark, and their castle High Tide and his father's title Lord of the Tides.
Laenor has one sister who he is close to, Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell, Savannah Steyn, Nova Foueillis-Mose).
Through his mother Princess Rhaenys, Ser Laenor arguably has his own claim to the Iron Throne as she was once considered as a potential successor to her grandfather King Jaehaerys I Targaryen (Michael Carter) before a Great Council decided that her cousin Prince Viserys (Paddy Considine) should rule instead.
As such, Ser Laenor was also passed over for the potential to one day sit upon the Iron Throne.
A strong and attractive male heir, Ser Laenor is also an able dragonrider in his own right and is a knight of the Seven Kingdoms, carrying the title of 'Ser'.
Due to his bloodline and future titles, Ser Laenor is considered a suitable suitor and potential marriage match for King Viserys' daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), Princess of Dragonstone and heir to the Iron Throne.
However, in terms of desire, Ser Laenor is known to be gay and has a lover in the form of the knight Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod), dubbed 'The Knight of Kisses'.
Ser Laenor and Ser Joffrey join the former's father Lord Corlys and uncle Ser Vaemond Velaryon in the war against the Crabfeeder in the Stepstones.
Who plays Ser Laenor Velaryon in House of the Dragon?
Ser Laenor Velaryon is portrayed by multiple actors in House of the Dragon.
As a child in the first episode, Ser Laenor is portrayed by child actor Matthew Carver.
From the third episode onwards, Ser Laenor is portrayed as a young adult by actor Theo Nate.
A British actor, Nate previously had a role in the BBC prison drama series Time, which starred Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean.
Later in the season, Ser Laenor is portrayed by the actor John Macmillan.
British actor Macmillan is best known for his role as Julian in the Mitchell and Webb sitcom Back, along with roles in Famalam, Hang Ups, Chewing Gum and Critical.
Read More
- How to watch House of the Dragon – where can you stream?
- House of the Dragon: Targaryen family tree explained
- Matt Smith says “daunting” Doctor Who prepared him for House of the Dragon
- House of the Dragon planned to last three or four seasons
- House of the Dragon review: Game of Thrones prequel soars
- Meet the cast of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series
- When is House of the Dragon set? Game of Thrones timeline explained
- What time is House of the Dragon released in the UK?
- Where was House of the Dragon filmed?
- What is Dark Sister in House of the Dragon?
- Who is the opening voiceover in House of the Dragon episode 1?
- What book is House of the Dragon based on? Fire and Blood book changes
- Your guide to the dragons of House of the Dragon
- What is Aegon’s Dream and the Prince That Was Promised in House of the Dragon?
- House of the Dragon cast have had “conversations” about season 2
- Beyond the Dragon: House of the Dragon episode 1 review and reaction
- House of the Dragon release schedule: When is episode 2 released?
- What is Old Valyria, the Doom and High Valyrian in House of the Dragon?
- Why doesn't House of the Dragon have a title sequence?
- When do Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy appear in House of the Dragon?
- Game of Thrones books in order: A Song of Ice and Fire and more
House of the Dragon airs on Sky Atlantic and is available on NOW – sign up for Sky TV here. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1