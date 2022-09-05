After House Targaryen themselves, the most prominent family in House of the Dragon has to be that of the Velaryons of the Driftmark.

There are many great houses in Westeros, high among them is House Velaryon.

Like House Targaryen, House Velaryon are of the blood of Old Valyria, but unlike the ruling family of Westeros, the Velaryons did not traditionally ride dragons and instead carved their destiny themselves on the ocean waves.

However, with Targaryen blood running through the veins of the younger generation of Velaryons, the possibility of dragonriders and further royal marriages has been raised.

Among these Velaryons is Ser Laenor Velaryon, who makes his debut as a young adult in House of the Dragon episode 3, Second of His Name.

So, who is Ser Laenor Velaryon? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Ser Laenor Velaryon in House of the Dragon?

Ser Laenor Velaryon is the son of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best).

As the only living son of the couple, Ser Laenor stands to inherit the ancestral seat of House Velaryon, the Driftmark, and their castle High Tide and his father's title Lord of the Tides.

Laenor has one sister who he is close to, Lady Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell, Savannah Steyn, Nova Foueillis-Mose).

Through his mother Princess Rhaenys, Ser Laenor arguably has his own claim to the Iron Throne as she was once considered as a potential successor to her grandfather King Jaehaerys I Targaryen (Michael Carter) before a Great Council decided that her cousin Prince Viserys (Paddy Considine) should rule instead.

(L-R) Ser Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate), Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McCleod), and Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) in House of the Dragon Ollie Upton / HBO

As such, Ser Laenor was also passed over for the potential to one day sit upon the Iron Throne.

A strong and attractive male heir, Ser Laenor is also an able dragonrider in his own right and is a knight of the Seven Kingdoms, carrying the title of 'Ser'.

Due to his bloodline and future titles, Ser Laenor is considered a suitable suitor and potential marriage match for King Viserys' daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock), Princess of Dragonstone and heir to the Iron Throne.

However, in terms of desire, Ser Laenor is known to be gay and has a lover in the form of the knight Ser Joffrey Lonmouth (Solly McLeod), dubbed 'The Knight of Kisses'.

Ser Laenor and Ser Joffrey join the former's father Lord Corlys and uncle Ser Vaemond Velaryon in the war against the Crabfeeder in the Stepstones.

Who plays Ser Laenor Velaryon in House of the Dragon?

John Macmillan attends the Sky Group Premiere of House of the Dragon in Leicester Square on August 15, 2022 in London, England. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Ser Laenor Velaryon is portrayed by multiple actors in House of the Dragon.

As a child in the first episode, Ser Laenor is portrayed by child actor Matthew Carver.

From the third episode onwards, Ser Laenor is portrayed as a young adult by actor Theo Nate.

A British actor, Nate previously had a role in the BBC prison drama series Time, which starred Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean.

Later in the season, Ser Laenor is portrayed by the actor John Macmillan.

British actor Macmillan is best known for his role as Julian in the Mitchell and Webb sitcom Back, along with roles in Famalam, Hang Ups, Chewing Gum and Critical.

