Abby Robinson (Drama Editor) and David Craig (Writer) are your hosts, delivering their reactions to The Heirs of the Dragon , which set the scene for a civil war set to rock Westeros.

Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has finally made its much-anticipated debut – and RadioTimes.com is here to unpack the series premiere in the latest instalment of our weekly companion series, Beyond the Dragon .

Join Abby and David as they talk the episode's most gruesome scenes (was the unflinching sequence which saw Sian Brooke's Aemma Arryn perish a step too far?), reveal their favourite characters, and unpack the mythology behind The Heirs of the Dragon, explaining the Easter eggs from George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire saga that you might have missed.

You can watch the new episode of Beyond the Dragon below.

House of the Dragon, a prequel set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, explores the family feud that's sparked when King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) opts to name his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) as his successor, denying his tyrant brother Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) a claim to the Iron Throne.

Based on Game of Thrones author George RR Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood, the spin-off is reportedly planned to run for three or four seasons, around half the length of the original show.

Watch our interviews with the stars of the show below:

