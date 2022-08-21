Well strap in, because House of the Dragon is leaning into this hard, and where Game of Thrones focused on three or four central families, the new prequel particularly focuses on one – the Targaryen family.

It seems fair to say that the family trees in Westeros have always been a little complicated, with different lines of succession, recurring names and some *ahem* uncomfortably close familial ties.

The family ruled over the realm for a dynasty lasting 300 years, with House of the Dragon focusing on a particular period 200 years before Thrones started called the Dance of the Dragons, a war of succession to determine who would follow King Viserys I.

At RadioTimes.com we've created a list of key players in the Targaryen family, boiled it down to those who are central to the family at the start of the season, explained what their lineage is and how this leads up to the original show.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Targaryen family tree as it stands at the start of the series.

The Targaryen family tree explained

King Jaehaerys I Targaryen

At the start of the series, we see that King Jaehaerys I Targaryen (Michael Carter) summons a council to settle the question of who will succeed him.

Jaehaerys was the longest-reigning Targaryen monarch and ruled for 55 years, becoming known as The Old King.

He was married to his sister-wife Alysanne Targaryen, with whom he had two sons who lived to adulthood and multiple daughters.

Following the deaths of both of his sons, Prince Aemon and Prince Baelon, Jaehaerys decided to settle the question of succession – and avoid a civil war – between Aemon's daughter Princess Rhaenys and Baelon's eldest son Prince Viserys.

A Great Council was called and the lords of Westeros cast their vote, favouring the male choice of Viserys over Rhaenys or her own son, Laenor Velaryon.

King Viserys I Targaryen

Paddy Considine in House of the Dragon. HBO

In House of the Dragon, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is a distant ancestor of Daenerys.

As the grandson of King Jaehaerys I Targaryen, Viserys was selected as one of multiple claimants to the throne when Jaehaerys's sons died, leaving his grandchildren as claimants.

At a council to decide the succession, the lords of Westeros voted for Viserys to rule after his grandfather.

Viserys's father was Prince Baelon Targaryen, who had three children – Viserys, Daemon and Aegon, the latter of which died before he turned one year old.

Viserys ruled over the realm at a time of relative peace and prosperity and is married to Queen Aemma Arryn, who is played by Sian Brooke in the series.

At the start of the series, Viserys has only one legitimate child – a daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Princess Rhaenys Velaryon

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon in House of the Dragon. HBO

Eve Best plays Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, the daughter of the late Prince Aemon Targaryen.

She is known as the Queen Who Never Was because her father, the rightful heir to the throne, died, leaving King Jaehaerys I Targaryen to appoint a new successor.

While many believed it should have been Rhaenys who was next in line, a council of lords chose to appoint her cousin, Viserys, as the next monarch instead.

Rhaenys is married to Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), also known as the Sea Snake, who is a central character in House of the Dragon, while their son is Laenor Velaryon.

Rhaenys has two children with Lord Corlys:

Lady Laena Velaryon

Lord Laenor Velaryon

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Milly Alcock as young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Ollie Upton / HBO

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy) is the first-born daughter of King Viserys Targaryen and Queen Aemma Arryn and is the King's only legitimate child at the start of the season.

Eventually, Viserys comes to name Rhaenrya as his heir and makes the lords of Westeros swear to honour this pledge.

Despite being close to her uncle Prince Daemon, she replaces him in the line of succession.

Prince Daemon Targaryen

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Sky/HBO

Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) is the second-born son of Prince Baelon, the grandson of King Jaehaerys, and the younger brother to King Viserys.

Due to Viserys's lack of male children, Daemon occupies the position as the heir to the Iron Throne, despite being considered a 'rogue Prince'.

However, trouble arises as Daemon's behaviour sees Viserys favour his own daughter Rhaenyra as heir instead.

Daemon commands the City Watch of King's Landing and instituted their famous gold cloaks as a uniform.

Due to their conflicting interests, Daemon is in a fierce conflict with Viserys's Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans).

At the start of the series, Daemon is in a loveless marriage to Lady Rhea Royce, who resides in the Vale of Arryn. The pair have no children. Daemon's lover is the prostitute Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno).

Queen Daenerys Targaryen

Daenerys Targaryen with her dragon Drogon in Game of Thrones.

We don't currently have any expectations that Daenerys will make an appearance in House of the Dragon, especially with it being set almost 172 years before she was born.

But House of the Dragon will chart her ancestors, so we thought she was worth mentioning. Daenerys is Viserys's great-great-great-great-great-great-great granddaughter, with her brother also sharing a name with their ancestor.

Her father was King Aerys II Targaryen, otherwise known as The Mad King, whose death at the hands of Ser Jaime Lannister marked the end of the Targaryen dynasty ruling on the Iron Throne.

Daenerys shares the name of one of King Jaehaerys's daughters, while her brother Viserys was named after King Viserys.

