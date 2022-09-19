Who is Ser Joffrey Lonmouth in House of the Dragon and who plays him?

One of those is Ser Joffrey Lonmouth, a noble knight and close friend to Ser Laenor Velaryon.

As we approach the second half of House of the Dragon , there's no shortage of new characters to meet.

The character, played by Solly McLeod, will make his entrance in House of the Dragon's fifth episode.

Get to know him below!

Who is Ser Joffrey Lonmouth in House of the Dragon?

There's not an awful lot known about Ser Joffrey Lonmouth, but he's almost always tied to Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate).

Ser Joffrey was a knight from House Lonmouth (a noble house sworn to House Baratheon at a later date).

Laenor very much enjoyed the company of his knight, Joffrey, and it was rumoured that the pair were lovers (something that's confirmed in House of the Dragon's fifth episode).

He was known colloquially as The Knight of Kisses, perhaps owing to the coat of arms for the house which was said to have skulls and lips on it.

Who plays Ser Joffrey Lonmouth in House of the Dragon?

Solly McLeod plays Ser Joffrey Lonmouth in House of the Dragon.

The Game of Thrones spin-off isn't McLeod's first foray into the world of fantasy, having played a role in Outlander, starring as Private Lambie.

Viewers may have also caught him as Joseph Wyatt in The Rising, which aired on Sky earlier this year, starring opposite Ann Ogbomo, Nicholas Gleaves and William Ash.

He will also appear in upcoming ITV series, Tom Jones, based on Henry Fielding's novel, playing the eponymous character. The drama is set to air later this year, and also stars Hannah Waddingham, Pearl Mackie and Daniel Rigby.

