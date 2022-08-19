House of the Dragon cast have had “conversations” about season 2

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, the star – who plays Criston Cole in House of the Dragon – said that Sapochnik gave him a hint as to what season 2 might entail.

While House of the Dragon is yet to hit our screens, the stars of the Game of Thrones spin-off have already teased season 2, with Fabien Frankel revealing that he's "had conversations" about the future with showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.

"We've had conversations and we had conversations in the beginning but obviously things are so subject to change," he said.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Ollie Upton / HBO

"If I'm honest, I went to the pub with Miguel two months ago. He teased me some things," Frankel continued.

"He told me that I should hang out with one person in particular and I'm not going to say who that is obviously but he did say, 'I want you and this person to spend some time together and get to know each other.' So, yeah I'm excited to do that."

Meanwhile, Eve Best, who plays the 'Queen Who Never Was' Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, revealed to RadioTimes.com that she had a "rough idea" of what would happen in season 2.

"We have a little bit of a rough flavour because the story exists in the books already so we've got a rough idea of where it possibly might go but they do so much fleshing out and moving around from the books," she said.

The upcoming spin-off, which premieres on Monday, follows House Targaryen 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) sits on the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon explores the events leading up to the Dance of the Dragons – a civil war during the Targaryen rule.

Additional reporting by Morgan Jeffery.

House of the Dragon is available from 22nd August exclusively on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

