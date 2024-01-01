  1. Home
Jessica Plummer plays Filomena and Tanya Reynolds plays Licisca, standing next to one another in a doorway

Ryan Gosling as Six in The Gray Man.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in Crazy, Stupid, Love hugging, smiling at each other

Best romance movies on Netflix to stream right now

Ashley Walters and Stephen Graham on the set of Adolescence, holding a clapperboard

Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters lead ambitious Netflix crime drama Adolescence

Cobra Kai star admits Hilary Swank cameo “would be interesting”

Former Vikings: Valhalla star teases return in season 3

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in the Heartstopper season 2 blooper reel hugging and laughing

Heartstopper fans can solve clues for an exclusive first look at season 3

Oona O’Brien as Devon, dressed in her white dogi, with a blue RT comment banner in the bottom right corner.

Tilly Pearce Cobra Kai is failing Devon in season 6

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season 4.

Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn is playing games with fans about possible Eddie Munson return

The cast of Supacell

Exclusive Supacell’s Rapman hopes series creates a path for more Black British sci-fi

Feathers McGraw in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, holding a police sign with his name on it against a police line-up backdrop

Wallace & Gromit teases Feathers McGraw comeback – in a “high-security institution”

The Sandman casts Steve Coogan, Clive Russell and more in season 2

Stranger Things season 5 episodes are “very long”: “Basically, 8 movies”

Morgan Cormack Could a 2-year wait for Bridgerton season 4 hinder its important future storylines?

Catherine in front of a light purple background, smiling ahead.

Exclusive Love Is Blind UK cast reveal their intentions in the pods in first-look clip

Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring standing close together and smiling at each other

Heartstopper’s joyful new clip teases big names for season 3 soundtrack

Beverly Hills Cop exclusive

Exclusive Returning Beverly Hills Cop stars: “It was pretty much a family reunion”

Tosin Cole as Michael Lasaki in Supacell

Exclusive Supacell creator Rapman “made it clear” to Netflix he wants 3 seasons

Kevin Bacon as Cade Grant in Beverly Hills Cop_ Axel F. He is wearing a suit and staring at Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley, and there is a green banner in the bottom right hand corner reading RT Exclusive

Exclusive Axel F star Kevin Bacon: ‘Eddie Murphy is up there with Nicholson and Streep’

Squid Game characters in green tracksuits looking concerned. There is a green banner in the bottom right-hand corner reading RT Exclusive

Exclusive Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae promises “so many twists” in season 2

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop_ Axel F

Patrick Cremona Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F review – Eddie Murphy is electric in fun legacy sequel

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F soundtrack – All the songs in Netflix sequel

A black and white still of Richard Linklater against a blue backdrop that reads Big RT Interview

The Big RT Interview Richard Linklater on Hit Man: “The algorithm of the modern world doesn’t lean toward complexity”

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby sitting in the House of Commons in Peaky Blinders

Peaky Blinders’ “no holds barred” movie with Cillian Murphy confirmed by Netflix

Bérénice Bejo in Under Paris walking through an underwater tunnel with a shark swimming above her

Under Paris, Netflix’s new shark horror, Rotten Tomatoes rating revealed

Andrew Scott on the red carpet for Ripley, wearing a green suit and smiling with his hand in his pocket.

Sherlock and Ripley star Andrew Scott joins Knives Out 3 cast

Joe Locke and Kit Connor star in Heartstopper season 2, embracing each other

Heartstopper season 3: Release date, cast, plot and trailer

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy season 4 with glames consuming his body

The Umbrella Academy season 4: Release date, plot, trailer latest news

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams wearing a black suit with white shirt and black tie

Wednesday season 2: Release date speculation, news for Netflix series

The Sandman season 2: Release date speculation, cast and latest news

The Diplomat season 2: Release date speculation, cast and news

Sweet Tooth season 3: Release date, plot, cast, trailer for Netflix series

(L to R) Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things gathered together looking skywards, concerned

Stranger Things season 5: Release date speculation, cast and latest news

The back of Liam Hemsworth's head as he walks into a dark forest wearing a dark jacket and with a weapon strapped to his back.

The Witcher season 4: Release date speculation, cast and latest news

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game season 2. He has pink hair and is holding a phone to his ear.

Squid Game season 2: Release date speculation, cast and latest news