Fans of the show have well and truly fallen in love with Gus (Christian Convery), the deer-human hybrid who grew up away from the bigoted wider world with his 'Pubba' (Will Forte). Now, it's been confirmed that the story is continuing beyond the end of season 2, which recently landed on the streamer.

It's a bittersweet announcement though, as it will be the final chapter to Gus's story. Here's everything we know about the recently confirmed Sweet Tooth season 3 on Netflix.

Will there be a Sweet Tooth season 3?

Sweet Tooth season 2. Netflix

Yes! Netflix has confirmed that Gus and co will be back on screens for a third instalment. The cast celebrated in a sweet video on social media, with Convery saying: "Sweet Tooth is coming back for season 3."

Nonso Anozie, who plays Jepp, the former football ace who became Gus's friend and protector, exclaimed: "Season 3!"

Meanwhile, Convery added: "We are so excited to share with you the final chapter of Gus's story and we can't wait to tell you all about it."

The video ends by teasing that season 3 will be "coming soon".

Sweet Tooth. Netflix

Sweet Tooth season 3 does not yet have a confirmed release date, but we can give it a good guess.

Season 1 of the series was released in June 2021, with season 2 coming just under two years later in April 2023. However, there were complications during season 2's production in New Zealand due to the COVID pandemic.

We would expect Sweet Tooth to drop in late 2024/early 2025 by this timeline, although considering Netflix has confirmed it's "coming soon", maybe we don't have that long to wait.

Sweet Tooth stars: who could return?

Sweet Tooth. Netflix

Of course, we'd expect many of our favourites to return to the fold, including:

Christian Convery as Gus

Nonso Anozie as Jepp

Adeel Akhtar as Dr Singh

Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh

Naledi Murray as Wendy

Josh Brolin as Narrator

One character's fate is very much up in the air. The evil General Abbot, played by Neil Sandilands, was injected with H5G9 before being trampled by bison in the season 2 finale – but whether he's actually gone for good remains to be seen. When asked if he's dead, showrunner Jim Mickle simply told Tudum: "Maybe."

His brother Johnny, played by Marlon Williams, likely won't be returning as he was murdered by the General after he tried to stop him invading Gus's home.

Another character who didn't make it out alive was little Roy, who was murdered at the beginning of the season, while the kind-hearted Aimee Eden, played by Dania Ramirez, tragically dies by the end of season 2, refusing to accept any treatment from the blood of hybrids.

Mickle said of her demise: "Aimee, who already had the Sick when she mustered up the strength to take part in the final battle at Yellowstone, eventually died from the virus."

Sweet Tooth season 3 plot: what could happen?

Sweet Tooth. Netflix

Season 2 ended with Gus, Jepp, Becky and Wendy on their way to find Birdie in Alaska.

Mickle said: "Season 1 was a journey from Wyoming to Colorado. Now going from Wyoming to Alaska to find his mom, Gus realizes that it isn’t just about being reconnected with family, but it’s actually to help her do what she set out to do, which is save the world from the Sick.

"Season 2 ends with Gus on the beginning of that journey.”

Is there a trailer for Sweet Tooth 3?

There's no trailer just yet for season 3, but we'll keep this page updated as soon as we know more.

In the meantime, check out the announcement video for season 3!

