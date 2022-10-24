While House of the Dragon has rounded out its first season, She-Hulk has been and gone and Inside Man blasted through its four episodes, there are still plenty of thrilling, big scale shows dropping each week, and as we close out October that's certainly true.

As we head towards winter and the dark nights set in, there's never been a better time to plan a night in front of the TV - and right now, there is so much to choose from.

Steven Knight's new show SAS Rogue Heroes is about to debut, as is Guillermo Del Toro's creepy looking Cabinet of Curiosities. However, if you're looking for something more intimate and smaller scale, why not check out Louis Theroux's new interview series?

To help you decide what to watch we've put together and curated selection of some of our top picks for the week ahead. Watch the video above on read on for our picks of what to watch on TV this week.

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities. David Lee/Netflix

Release date: Tuesday 25th October, Netflix

Acclaimed director of Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water Guillermo Del Toro brings us a spooky anthology of eight one-hour horror tales, from directors and writers he has personally chosen.

The cast includes Tim Blake Nelson, Kate Micucci and Rupert Grint, with two new episodes coming out daily across Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Louis Theroux Interviews...

Louis Theroux Interviews... Stormzy Mindhouse, Freddie Claire, BBC

Release date: Tuesday 25th October, 9:15pm, BBC Two

Louis Theroux has a brand-new format, which sees him taking on deep-dive, intimate interviews with some of the UK's biggest stars including Rita Ora, Bear Grylls and Dame Judi Dench.

Stormzy is up first in this six-part weekly series, with conversations involving topics such as his childhood and the breakdown of his high-profile relationship.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Disney Plus/LucasFilm

Release date: Wednesday 26th October, Disney Plus

Set around the time of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, this new animated anthology series is split into two 'paths', with one following a young Count Dooku and the other focusing on Ahsoka Tano.

Each of the episodes run for around 10 to 15 minutes and will be available all at once on Disney Plus.

The Devil's Hour

Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi in The Devil's Hour Amazon Studios

Release date: Friday 28th October, Prime Video

Steven Moffat executive produces this new thriller series, which is shrouded in mystery but stars Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine.

The series will consist of six episodes and tells the story of a woman who is mysteriously woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour.

Big Mouth

Ayo Edebiri as Missy and Thandiwe Newton as Mona in Big Mouth. Courtesy of Netflix

Release date: Friday 28th October, Netflix

Big Mouth, the crude Netflix animated series about the struggles of puberty, returns for another season of hilarious and shocking antics.

Expect plenty of depravity, and maybe even a look in at some of the characters first introduced in spin-off series Human Resources, which debuted earlier this year.

SAS Rogue Heroes

SAS Rogue Heroes

Release date: Sunday 30th October, 9pm, BBC One

This new series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been inspired by a non-fiction book by Ben Mcintyre, and follows the creation of the SAS in Cairo during World War Two.

It stars Connor Swindells, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Allen, Dominic West and Sofia Boutella, with all episodes becoming available on BBC iPlayer after the first has aired.

