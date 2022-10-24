What to watch on TV this week: 24th-30th October
The Devil's Hour and SAS Rogue Heroes are amongst our picks for what to watch on TV this week.
As we head towards winter and the dark nights set in, there's never been a better time to plan a night in front of the TV - and right now, there is so much to choose from.
While House of the Dragon has rounded out its first season, She-Hulk has been and gone and Inside Man blasted through its four episodes, there are still plenty of thrilling, big scale shows dropping each week, and as we close out October that's certainly true.
Steven Knight's new show SAS Rogue Heroes is about to debut, as is Guillermo Del Toro's creepy looking Cabinet of Curiosities. However, if you're looking for something more intimate and smaller scale, why not check out Louis Theroux's new interview series?
To help you decide what to watch we've put together and curated selection of some of our top picks for the week ahead. Watch the video above on read on for our picks of what to watch on TV this week.
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities
Release date: Tuesday 25th October, Netflix
Acclaimed director of Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water Guillermo Del Toro brings us a spooky anthology of eight one-hour horror tales, from directors and writers he has personally chosen.
The cast includes Tim Blake Nelson, Kate Micucci and Rupert Grint, with two new episodes coming out daily across Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Louis Theroux Interviews...
Release date: Tuesday 25th October, 9:15pm, BBC Two
Louis Theroux has a brand-new format, which sees him taking on deep-dive, intimate interviews with some of the UK's biggest stars including Rita Ora, Bear Grylls and Dame Judi Dench.
Stormzy is up first in this six-part weekly series, with conversations involving topics such as his childhood and the breakdown of his high-profile relationship.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
Release date: Wednesday 26th October, Disney Plus
Set around the time of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, this new animated anthology series is split into two 'paths', with one following a young Count Dooku and the other focusing on Ahsoka Tano.
Each of the episodes run for around 10 to 15 minutes and will be available all at once on Disney Plus.
The Devil's Hour
Release date: Friday 28th October, Prime Video
Steven Moffat executive produces this new thriller series, which is shrouded in mystery but stars Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine.
The series will consist of six episodes and tells the story of a woman who is mysteriously woken every night by terrifying visions at exactly 3.33am: the devil’s hour.
Big Mouth
Release date: Friday 28th October, Netflix
Big Mouth, the crude Netflix animated series about the struggles of puberty, returns for another season of hilarious and shocking antics.
Expect plenty of depravity, and maybe even a look in at some of the characters first introduced in spin-off series Human Resources, which debuted earlier this year.
SAS Rogue Heroes
Release date: Sunday 30th October, 9pm, BBC One
This new series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been inspired by a non-fiction book by Ben Mcintyre, and follows the creation of the SAS in Cairo during World War Two.
It stars Connor Swindells, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Allen, Dominic West and Sofia Boutella, with all episodes becoming available on BBC iPlayer after the first has aired.
