David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens season 2, sitting back-to-back

Good Omens confirms season 2 release date with new poster

Tom Holland stars in gripping first trailer for The Crowded Room

Yellowstone 1923 spin-off is ending with season 2, confirms star

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy in Succession

Succession episode 8 is the most shocking one, says Jesse Armstrong

The cast of Queen Cleopatra

Exclusive Queen Cleopatra’s John Partridge wants viewers to “make up their own minds”

Netflix

The cast of Too Hot to Handle season 6 stood and sat around with Lana, the AI cone, in the middle

Too Hot to Handle season 6 release schedule: When are new episodes on Netflix?

Pat (JIM HOWICK), The Captain (BEN WILLBOND), Julian (SIMON FARNABY), Thomas Thorne (MAT BAYNTON) and Kitty (LOLLY ADEFOPE) gathered in an office near the desk

Missing Ghosts? 10 shows to watch to fill the Button House-shaped hole in your life

Ander Puig as Nico, Ana Bokesa as Rocío, Gleb Abrasimov as Eric in Elite

Elite season 8 cast: Meet the characters in the Netflix teen drama

(L to R) Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things gathered together looking skywards, concerned

Stranger Things season 5: Release date speculation, cast and latest news

Joel and Héctor lie shirtless beside a swimming pool

Why isn’t Élite returning for season 9?

The cast of House of Guinness with Steven Knight standing on a stage and smiling with scripts in their hands.

Peaky Blinders creator’s new drama casts The Responder and Normal People stars

Disney+

A drawing of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn in Fantastic Four. They are sat around in their costumes, with The Thing reading a magazine

Marvel’s Phase 6 release dates: All upcoming films and TV shows

Ryan Reyonds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Where to watch Deadpool & Wolverine – when is it streaming on Disney Plus?

The cast of Grey's Anatomy stood and sat against a window wall looking out at the city

Meet the cast of Grey’s Anatomy

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Logan

Best movies on Disney Plus UK to watch right now

The characters of Futurama celebrating

Best Disney Plus shows – originals and returning favourites

The Kardashian-Jenner family all wearing tanned clothing, looking ahead with pout expressions.

The Kardashians season 6: Release date speculation and latest news

Amazon Prime Video

THEM on Amazon Prime Video

The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

Henry Cavill stood next to Guy Ritchie as he gestures at someone in front of him.

Exclusive Watch Guy Ritchie in action BTS making The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale in a grey coat looking concerned

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Release date speculation, cast and latest news

Ana de Armas and Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049 sat in a car looking out of the window

Best movies on Amazon Prime Video to watch now

Sara Martins as Cala, holding a bowl

Those About to Die cast: Who stars in the Amazon Prime Video historical epic?

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Viggo and Moe Hashim as Kwame, fighting with swords in the arena

Best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK

BritBox

Streaming

The best streaming services in 2024: How to choose between Netflix, Prime and Disney Plus

Maya Jama for Love Island, wearing a red dress and stood in front of a fiery heart

Love Island rules: What could get contestants removed from the villa?

Billy Howle in The Beast Must Die

Will there be The Beast Must Die season 2?

Felix Livingstone (Jerry Iwu), Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson), Peggy Button (Ami Metcalf) and Sam Gillespie (Max Brown) in The Sister Boniface Mysteries. They are standing behind a table with various bottles, test tubes and containers holding liquids on them.

BritBox move to ITVX and subscriptions explained: Where can I watch?

Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood carrying blankets in Sanditon

Sanditon season 3: UK Release date, cast, trailer and latest news

David Tennant, Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg in Staged season 3

Staged season 3: Release date, cast and latest news

NOW

Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy season 17

Best TV shows to watch on NOW

England captain Jamie George gives a teamtalk to his players in a line before a match

Rugby Summer Internationals 2024 on TV: Schedule, channels and live stream

Max Verstappen prepares to enter the famous Eau Rouge turn in the Belgian Grand Prix

Belgian Grand Prix 2024 on TV: How to watch race, channel and live stream

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri shake hands on the podium after the Hungarian Grand Prix

When is the Belgian Grand Prix 2024? F1 race time, qualifying and practice schedule

Kim Cattrall appears in And Just Like That as Samantha Jones

Sex and the City’s Kim Cattrall addresses And Just Like That return rumours

Prince Aemond Targaryen sits at a table looking sternly ahead of him

House of the Dragon season 2 release schedule: When is episode 7 released?

Apple TV+

Matt Damon as Rory in The Instigators.

Exclusive Matt Damon and Casey Affleck in first look at heist comedy The Instigators

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols in Silo

Silo season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and latest news

Natalie Portman in Lady in the Lake wearing a blue jumper and looking stressed.

Lady in the Lake release schedule: When is episode 4 on Apple TV+?

Jake Gyllenhaal in Presumed innocent, looking shocked. There is RT Comment banner in the bottom right corner

James Hibbs Presumed Innocent ending explained: Finale avoids a tedious trope and is more disturbing for it

Hime, a Japanese woman with a short blond bob, stares intensely at someone or something just beyond the camera frame

Sunny release schedule: When is episode 5 out on Apple TV+?

Lisa Kudrow as Penelope in Time Bandits. She's wearing a red pirate coat and bandana with a green label in the bottom right corner reading:

Exclusive Taika Waititi on why he gender-swapped Lisa Kudrow's Time Bandits character

Colin Farrell as The Penguin, wearing a white suit and looking over his shoulder, in this official image from The Penguin TV show.

The Penguin trailer gives tense look at Colin Farrell’s Batman spin-off

Taron Egerton stars in Tetris for Apple TV Plus. Check out the trailer for this

Tetris film trailer dropped by Apple: “A Cold War-era thriller on steroids”

The Boys Gen V

The Boys spin-off Gen V gets deliciously dark trailer

Selling the OC

Selling Sunset spin-off trailer drops – and it brings the drama

The-Witcher-season-3-Adjoa-Andoh

Exclusive The Witcher’s Adjoa Andoh unsure if she’ll be in season 3

Lupin

Exclusive Netflix unveils new behind-the-scenes featurette The Making of Lupin

