This spring saw the long-awaited return to the sunny shores of Sanditon, after the Jane Austen adaptation was renewed for a second season.

The new instalment saw the majority of the Sanditon cast reprise their roles except for Theo James, who played love interest Sidney Parker in the first season.

In his place, Sanditon season 2 introduced not one, but two new potential love interests for our heroine Charlotte Heywood, in addition to a separate love triangle for her sister, Alison.

However, just like the first season, viewers were once again left with a cliffhanger season finale, with Charlotte's love life in disarray.

Read on for everything you need to know about Sanditon season 3.

Will there be a third season of Sanditon?

Charlotte and Georgiana in Sanditon series 2 Red Planet

Yes, Sanditon was renewed for both a second and third season following solid campaigning from fans, after the series was initially cancelled.

As was the case with Sanditon season 2, the third season will first be released on BritBox in the UK and on PBS for US viewers, with a later terrestrial release on ITV. We'll keep this page updated with any news about a potential release date.

Who will star in Sanditon season 3?

In addition to the returning main cast members, Sanditon season 2 saw the introduction of several new characters.

At the start of the season, Charlotte (Rose Williams) became governess to Augusta Markham (Eloise Webb) and Leo Colbourne (Flora Mitchell) – and became acquainted with to their guardian Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), who will likely return for the third season.

It's not yet clear whether Colonel Francis Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones) and Alison's new husband Captain Declan Fraser (Frank Blake) will return for the third season.

What will happen in Sanditon season 3?

Ben Lloyd-Hughes plays Alexander Colbourne in Sanditon series 2

Sanditon season 2 ended on a cliffhanger: Charlotte returned home to Willingden, Sussex, and got engaged to a local man she didn't love, following a misunderstanding with her true love interest, the widower Alexander Colbourne.

The third and finale season will likely pick up with Charlotte in the run-up to her wedding, and potentially see Colbourne confess his love at the last moment.

It's also likely that we'll once again follow heiress Georgiana Lamb as she continues her search for true love – while weeding out her many fortune-hunter suitors...

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sanditon is available to watch now on BritBox.

Advertisement

Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.