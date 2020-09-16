In the television adaptation, the characters were portrayed by Rose Williams and Theo James respectively, with the story following their evolving relationship.

Based on Austen's famously unfinished story, the first series ended on a dramatic cliffhanger as the happy ending many fans had hoped for was left in peril.

Thus, a passionate fan campaign was launched to see Sanditon series two picked up, with this latest stunt conducted in the hopes of attracting attention from international broadcasters.

The bespoke large-scale artwork was sprawled across Bristol's Brean Beach yesterday, with three volunteers from the Sanditon Sisterhood fan group assisting with the project.

This follows a #SaveSanditon petition on Change.org which has attracted over 70,000 signatures to date, as well as being a major talking point on Twitter.

The campaign appeared to be gaining traction this summer when Amazon Prime Video sent a tweet that suggested it was exploring the possibility of reviving the show.

However, RadioTimes.com confirmed earlier this month that Sanditon series two is "not yet set up" at any broadcaster, with Prime Video's aforementioned tweet intended as a light-hearted post.

However, a representative for series writer Andrew Davies told RadioTimes.com a second series is "not out of the question".

Executive producer Belinda Campbell added: "Although there is no official greenlight or announcement for a second series, we continue to look into all the options available. It’s wonderful that the fans are so passionate and we’d love to be able to give them some good news if and when we can."

Sanditon is available to stream on BritBox.