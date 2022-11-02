Season 2 of the ITV and BritBox period drama, which is based on the unfinished novel by Jane Austen, saw Charlotte Heywood ( Rose Williams ) meet a new array of potential suitors following the death of her former love interest Sidney Parker ( Theo James ).

First-look images from the third season of Sanditon promise more romantic twists and turns and herald the arrival of a new visitor to the picturesque coastal resort.

The season concluded on a surprising note as Charlotte revealed she had agreed to marry Ralph Starling (Cai Brigden), the local farmer favoured by her family.

This unexpected engagement came after she had previously fallen for Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), who had employed Charlotte as a governess for his daughter and niece, but later fired her when they started to fall for one another.

Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne in Sanditon season 3. ITV / BritBox / Red Planet

One photo shows Charlotte and her new fiancé gazing into each others’ eyes against the backdrop of Sanditon beach.

Fans will have to wait and see whether their relationship can go the distance, though, not least because Colbourne will be back on the scene, with another new snap showing him looking pensive in a lavish drawing room.

The third picture shows heiress Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke) holding hands with Lord Montrose (Edward Davis), a new addition to the seaside town. Will this newcomer be the one to shake things up? And who else is due to arrive at the resort?

Edward Davis as Lord Montrose and Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lambe in Sanditon season 3. BritBox / ITV / Red Planet

Among the characters returning for round three will be property developer Tom Parker (Kris Marshall), his wife Mary (Kate Ashfield) and the formidable Lady Denham, played by Anne Reid.

Jack Fox will also be back as the scheming Edward Denham, joined by Turlough Convery as the youngest Parker sibling Arthur, Kevin Eldon as the Reverend Hankins, Eloise Webb as Colbourne’s niece and ward Augusta Markham and Adrian Scarborough as Dr Fuchs.

The new season is set to air on PBS in the United States in 2023, and on BritBox and ITV in the UK, with a release date yet to be announced.

The first season of the lavish period drama initially aired on ITV in 2019 and was later cancelled by the broadcaster, only to be revived for two further seasons after campaigning from fans.

Sanditon is available to watch now on BritBox

