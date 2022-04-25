Charlotte Heywood simply can't catch a break, after Sanditon once again left her love life in disarray with another cliffhanger ending for the season 2 finale.

The second season ended with crossed-wires between Charlotte and love interest and Sanditon's resident Mr Darcy, Alexander Colbourne, who hired her as a governess at the start of the season.

Instead, she's now on the rebound, engaged to a local lad who lives close to where she grew up – and breaking her vow of spinsterhood.

Read on for everything you need to about the Sanditon season 2 finale.

Did Alison and Captain Fraser get together?

Captain Fraser in Sanditon season 2 BritBox

There was some good news in the Sanditon season 2 finale, after Alison and Captain Fraser finally admitted their feelings for one another, before marrying in the final moments of the episode.

The couple's road to happiness was a bumpy one, after Alison initially fell for the handsome Captain Carter instead.

However, in Sanditon season 2, episode 4, Alison had a rude awakening when it turned out that Carter had lied about his heroics in battle, passing off Captain Fraser's war stories – and his love poems – as his own.

Sparks began to fly between Alison and Captain Fraser (who had loved her secretly from afar), and the regiment's upcoming move to India finally gave both the impetus they needed to confess their feelings.

Alison, rushing to the soldiers' camp, initially thought she had missed Captain Fraser forever – only for him to be waiting for her at Tom Parker's townhouse, having resigned his commission.

Who was Charles Lockhart in Sanditon?

Charles Lockhart in Sanditon series 2 Red Planet

Like Charlotte, Georgiana Lamb also faced romantic disappointment in the season finale, when it turned out that the artist Charles Lockhart wasn't all he said he was.

Just before Georgiana set off to elope with Lockhart, a letter of Sidney Parker's was discovered, written shortly before his death and warning his brother Tom against a racist relation of Georgiana's who had plans to steal her fortune.

The man in question? None other than Charles Lockhart, whose treachery was exposed just in the nick of time.

Did Esther die of poisoning in Sanditon?

Lady Denham and Esther in Sanditon season 2 BritBox

Esther Babbington spent half this season being slowly poisoned by her scheming step-brother Edward Denham, but luckily for her, the plot was finally exposed by Edward's betrothed: Clara Brereton.

Clara had a change of heart, admitting to both Esther and Lady Denham that Edward had been poisoning his sister's medicine and stealing the letters from her husband, Lord Babbington.

Edward, disgraced, left Sanditon, while Clara was allowed to stay on in a small cottage owned by Lady Denham. However, she decided not to bring her infant son with her, instead leaving him in the care of Esther.

What happened between Charlotte and Mr Colbourne in Sanditon?

The season ended with the show's central couple divided, after crossed-wires and mixed signals meant they parted on bad terms.

The trouble started when Colonel Lennox managed to get inside Alexander Colbourne's head, bringing up Colbourne's late wife Lucy (who died by suicide after having an affair with Lennox and bearing his child).

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lennox goaded his rival, suggesting that he would 'fail' Charlotte and leave her miserable.

Colbourne subsequently got cold feet, telling Charlotte that their kiss never should have happened, before firing her.

He finally saw the error of his ways later in the episode, but a heartbroken Charlotte told him that they had made the right decision to part.

The episode ended with Charlotte engaged to another man (the one whose unwanted attentions drove her to visit Sanditon earlier this season), while Colbourne had left town in need of a "change".

Will the third season feature a last-minute confession from Alexander Colbourne – and a jilted groom?

Sanditon is available to watch now on BritBox.

Advertisement

Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.