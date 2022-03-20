The ITV/BritBox show, which is based on the unfinished manuscript of the same name by Jane Austen, stars Rose Williams as Charlotte Heywood, while the first season saw Divergent star Theo James co-star as Sidney Parker.

It's been almost three years since the first season of Sanditon hit our screens in 2019, but now the hit series is about to make its return.

The final episode of season 1 saw Sidney and Charlotte finally admit their love for each other, but Sidney revealed that he still planned to stick to his word and marry Eliza Campion.

After this heartbreaking twist it might have seemed that Sidney was set to return and give Charlotte her happy ending in season 2.

However, in the trailer released earlier this year by BritBox, James is nowhere to be seen.

Why isn't Theo James in Sanditon season 2?

While James' Sidney Parker was a key character in season 1, it seems the actor felt that one season was enough to tell the story, and decided not to return for either season 2 or 3.

In a statement, James said: "Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to.

"The broken fairytale-like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew every success with future series."

In February 2020, Belinda Campbell, executive producer and joint Managing Director of Red Planet Pictures, had told Vulture that Sidney and Charlotte would "absolutely" get together in season 2 if the show was recommissioned.

On the season 1 ending – which saw Sidney reject Charlotte, feeling it was his family duty to marry for money – she said: "I take no satisfaction after the fact that a lot of people want that happily ever after. And we would love the opportunity to give it to them. Of course Sidney is going to find a way around it! He’s our hero!"

However, she also suggested that the season 1 finale was a satisfying place to leave the story, because "whilst it might not be a Jane Austen ending, it is the reality of how many love stories would’ve ended. So there is a complete story arc there."

James' co-star Rose Williams, meanwhile, told TV Insider earlier this month that in season 2 her character Charlotte Heywood would have learned from her experiences with Sidney: “My focus was to try and honour the Charlotte that was the Charlotte of episode 1 and also come back fresh, with a bit more emotional experience and growth.”

It seems that Charlotte will have plenty of other suitors this season, with both Francis Lennox, a handsome army colonel played by Tom Weston-Jones, and Alexander Colbourne, a wealthy recluse played Ben Lloyd-Hughes, taking a shine to her.

Sanditon season 2 streams on BritBox from 21st March and will air on ITV later this year. While you're waiting, take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV guide.