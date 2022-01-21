Despite parting ways with Sidney Parker ( Theo James , who left the series), Charlotte Heywood is back in Sanditon and romance is still very much in the air.

It's been a long and tumultuous road, but Sanditon fans don't have long left to go before the second season arrives – and a trailer for it has just dropped.

The heroine, played by Rose Williams, returns to her beloved seaside town, this time with her younger sister Alison in tow.

Alison has her own romantic dreams, and will have two suitors fighting for her affections, Captain Declan Fraser (Frank Blake) and Captain William Carter (Maxim Ays).

Charlotte is will become governess to two children – and grow close to their guardian, Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), while her friend Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke) also captures the attention of an enigmatic artist played by Alexander Vlahos.

It certainly looks like there will be plenty of opportunities for balls, longing stares, and maybe even a wedding.

But, as Charlotte herself says in the trailer voiceover, "love is not as simple as you seem to think". Take a look for yourself below:

The trailer is especially exciting, as the series was originally cancelled after the first season. But, after a successful fan campaign to bring it back, its US broadcaster PBS Masterpiece struck a deal with BritBox and ITV.

The series is based on Jane Austen's final, unfinished novel. And though things didn't work out with Sidney, who definitely fits the brooding Austen hero mould, we're sure Charlotte will find her happy ending eventually. If not by the end of season 2, perhaps during the confirmed third season.

Sanditon season 2 will arrive on BritBox on Monday 21st March 2022.