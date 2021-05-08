Theo James confirms he won’t return to Sanditon for seasons two and three

Theo James won’t be reprising his role as Sidney Parker in ITV’s sumptuous period drama Sanditon when it returns for seasons two and three.

The series adapted from Jane Austen’s unfinished novel was recently renewed for a second and third run, after initially being cancelled by ITV back in 2019. It will air first as an exclusive on BritBox UK before being broadcast on ITV at a later date.

When the show returns to our small screens, sadly Divergent star James won’t be back as the enigmatic Sidney, as he says he wants to maintain the “broken fairy-tale” ending of series one.

#SanditonPBS will return w/ seasons 2 & 3 and continue Charlotte’s journey through life & love. While Sidney Parker will not return, rest assured that an abundance of romance & adventure lies ahead for the Sanditon heroine. We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store… 💕 pic.twitter.com/8ioma0RbwF — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) May 7, 2021

“Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to,” James shared in a statement. “The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series.”

The first series ended on a massive cliffhanger which featured its leads Charlotte (Rose Williams) and Sidney (James) tearfully bidding each other goodbye with their fates uncertain. The cliffhanger ending being explored in the new series which will be written by Justin Young, who previously wrote four episodes of the original run. Williams will be back as heroine Charlotte.

Speaking about the renewal, Belinda Campbell, the joint managing director of production company Red Planet Pictures said, “We’re thrilled to be able to invite viewers back to Sanditon for not just one but two further visits!

“Justin Young and Andrew Davies’ sensational scripts are relevant, timely and captivating and we can’t wait to share all the exciting new developments we have in store for our much loved characters. Now, more than ever, I think we could all do with some joy on our TV screens as well as a healthy dose of fresh sea air.”

Red Planet Pictures also revealed details of the season two’s synopsis: “The drama will continue to follow the high-spirited and independent heroine, Charlotte Heywood as she returns to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon.

“Charlotte’s journey is one thread of an intricate tapestry of compelling stories full of intrigue, excitement, and romance. Against the backdrop of beautiful vistas, familiar faces return and new inhabitants are introduced – all of whom will be having adventures as joyous and surprising as the seaside town itself.”

Sanditon season one is available to stream on BritBox. You can order the book based on the series from Amazon. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.