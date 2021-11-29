Cyber Monday is now in full swing – and there’s still plenty of time to get yourself a great bargain on everything from phones to beauty products.
It’s been a busy few days since the official launch of Black Friday – and our experts are continuing to scour the biggest UK retailers for deals, promotional codes and discounts in the coming hours. We really appreciate you sticking with us!
Our experts know a good deal when we see one, drawing from our expertise in reviewing some of the hottest tech on the market. From the iPhone 13 to the LG C1 4K TV to the Apple Watch 7, we have hands-on time with it all.
So what are the best Cyber Monday deals so far? We’re still seeing the best ever price for the Apple AirPods Pro (now £185), and our favourite offer on the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is still live. Plus, Hotel Chocolat has just launched its Christmas sale, offering 15% off its Velvetiser with two free ceramic cups thrown in.
Cyber Monday may have initially started life as an online-only event that followed Black Friday, but the UK sales have largely merged together in recent years and we have seen that many of the Black Friday deals have been stretched into today.
There’s still a few hours left to nab a bargain, so scroll down for your last chance to grab deals on Cyber Monday 2021, as Black Friday season draws to a close.
Cyber Monday sales: quick links:
- Very – Black Friday sale continues with some of the best tech deals from major brands like Apple
- Amazon – discounts across Amazon's own devices
- Currys – savings on smartwatches, TVs and smartphones
- Argos – 20% across toys
- Currys Mobile – save on phones and SIM plans
- GameByte – up to 70% off selected products
- iD Mobile – save up to £170 on select phone plans
- John Lewis – homeware, beauty and fragrance offers
- AO – last chance offers on home appliances and tech
- shopDisney – 20% off hundreds of items
- VOXI – offers including 50GB data for £15
- giffgaff – 15GB for £10 in the network's 'golden' deals
- Oral-B – save up to 68% off electric toothbrushes
- Boots – discounts for today only
- Sky – Sky Q and broadband bundle for just £32 a month
- EE – savings on iPhone, Samsung and more
- Three – SIM-only and phone deals
- Hotel Chocolat – save 15% with the code: HOHOHO