Cyber Monday is now in full swing – and there’s still plenty of time to get yourself a great bargain on everything from phones to beauty products.

It’s been a busy few days since the official launch of Black Friday – and our experts are continuing to scour the biggest UK retailers for deals, promotional codes and discounts in the coming hours. We really appreciate you sticking with us!

Our experts know a good deal when we see one, drawing from our expertise in reviewing some of the hottest tech on the market. From the iPhone 13 to the LG C1 4K TV to the Apple Watch 7, we have hands-on time with it all.

So what are the best Cyber Monday deals so far? We’re still seeing the best ever price for the Apple AirPods Pro (now £185), and our favourite offer on the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is still live. Plus, Hotel Chocolat has just launched its Christmas sale, offering 15% off its Velvetiser with two free ceramic cups thrown in.

Cyber Monday may have initially started life as an online-only event that followed Black Friday, but the UK sales have largely merged together in recent years and we have seen that many of the Black Friday deals have been stretched into today.

There’s still a few hours left to nab a bargain, so scroll down for your last chance to grab deals on Cyber Monday 2021, as Black Friday season draws to a close.