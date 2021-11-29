The Radio Times logo
LiveToday’s best Cyber Monday deals: last chance Black Friday deals from Fitbit, Apple, Argos

Cyber Monday is here – and our team of experts is searching for the best deals and discounts online. Stay tuned for real-time updates of the best of 2021's Cyber Monday offers.

Published: Monday, 29th November 2021 at 5:18 am

Cyber Monday is now in full swing – and there’s still plenty of time to get yourself a great bargain on everything from phones to beauty products.

It’s been a busy few days since the official launch of Black Friday – and our experts are continuing to scour the biggest UK retailers for deals, promotional codes and discounts in the coming hours. We really appreciate you sticking with us!

Our experts know a good deal when we see one, drawing from our expertise in reviewing some of the hottest tech on the market. From the iPhone 13 to the LG C1 4K TV to the Apple Watch 7, we have hands-on time with it all.

So what are the best Cyber Monday deals so far? We’re still seeing the best ever price for the Apple AirPods Pro (now £185), and our favourite offer on the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is still live. Plus, Hotel Chocolat has just launched its Christmas sale, offering 15% off its Velvetiser with two free ceramic cups thrown in.

Cyber Monday may have initially started life as an online-only event that followed Black Friday, but the UK sales have largely merged together in recent years and we have seen that many of the Black Friday deals have been stretched into today.

There’s still a few hours left to nab a bargain, so scroll down for your last chance to grab deals on Cyber Monday 2021, as Black Friday season draws to a close.

Cyber Monday sales: quick links:

  • Very – Black Friday sale continues with some of the best tech deals from major brands like Apple
  • Amazon – discounts across Amazon's own devices
  • Currys – savings on smartwatches, TVs and smartphones
  • Argos – 20% across toys 
  • Currys Mobile – save on phones and SIM plans
  • GameByte – up to 70% off selected products 
  • iD Mobile – save up to £170 on select phone plans
  • John Lewis – homeware, beauty and fragrance offers
  • AO – last chance offers on home appliances and tech
  • shopDisney – 20% off hundreds of items
  • VOXI – offers including 50GB data for £15
  • giffgaff – 15GB for £10 in the network's 'golden' deals
  • Oral-B – save up to 68% off electric toothbrushes
  • Boots – discounts for today only 
  • Sky – Sky Q and broadband bundle for just £32 a month
  • EE – savings on iPhone, Samsung and more
  • Three – SIM-only and phone deals
  • Hotel Chocolat – save 15% with the code: HOHOHO

  • Get £70 off the Bose QuietComfort noise cancelling earbuds

    Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

    The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer premium audio at a premium price point, with an attractive design and built-in noise cancellation.

    They usually sell for an eye-watering £249.95 (RRP), but you can currently save a pretty significant £70.95 on them at Amazon. This Cyber Monday, they are selling for £179, and that marks a nice 29% discount. 

    Get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for £179 at Amazon 

  • Save 20% off 100s of toys at Argos with this promo code 

    Argos Toys20

    Argos has a reputation as one of the top toy sellers on the high street, especially in the run up to Christmas. So it’s great news that its Black Friday discounts are still live on Cyber Monday – but you better act fast as they are set to end tomorrow. 

    Alongside its deals on tech, TVs and appliances, you can currently save 20% on 100s of toys by using the code TOYS20 at checkout. There’s a lot still in stock, from the classic board game Monopoly to this 8ft outdoor kids trampoline, so check it out. 

    There’s also a code for TVs, if that’s what you’re after instead. To save 10% on all TVs, simply use the code TV10 at checkout – and that’s on top of existing offers. 

    Shop the full Argos TOYS20 promotion this Cyber Monday 

  • Here are the top gifts for under £50 this Cyber Monday 

    Cyber Monday gifting ideas

    There are only 25 shopping days left until Christmas! How did that happen? We’re not sure. But for anyone who is thinking about what gifts to buy for the holidays, our team has compiled a handy guide for you.

    Our tech, food and shopping experts have been keeping a close eye on the big retailers over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so we have a good idea of the top discounts available now that will actually save you money. 

    Here’s our guide to the top Cyber Monday gifts for under £50

  • Oral-B iO9 limited edition electric toothbrush still half price, with £250 off

    Oral B io9 Black Friday deal

    Cyber Monday is a great time to treat yourself to the latest TVs and gadgets, but it is also the perfect time to save on some household essentials. 

    They don’t come much more essential than the toothbrush – and Oral-B, one of the biggest names in the industry, is still offering up to a massive 68% off electric toothbrushes on Cyber Monday. 

    One of the best electric toothbrush deals going right now has to be the massive £250 off the Oral-B iO9 Electric Toothbrush – now half price after it crashed from £500 down to £250.

    It may still be quite an investment, but this is Oral-B’s top-of-the-line toothbrush, complete with colour interactive display, seven brushing modes and AI tracking. It’s also a limited edition model.

    You can also get a free gift as part of Oral-B’s Cyber Monday sale since you’re spending over £100 – enter the code FREEGIFT100 at checkout and you’ll be able to choose from a selection of free gifts on top of your purchase. 

    Shop the full Oral-B Cyber Monday sale and save up to 68%

  • Save more than £90 on the premium Fitbit Sense at Very – but stock is low!

    Fitbit Sense

    The Fitbit Sense has grown in popularity, becoming one of the most in-demand products over the Black Friday weekend – as shown by how many colours are running low on stock.

    Fitbit is well known for its fitness trackers, but it also offers full-blown smartwatches, with the company’s most premium model – the Fitbit Sense – now seeing an impressive £90 off at Very. 

    We were impressed with Fitbit’s most advanced smartwatch, giving it 3.8 out of 5 in our Fitbit Sense review. We praised the device’s six-day battery life, intuitive features and guided workouts which come included in the watch. 

    Being a Fitbit, it of course has all the health trackers you can think of, including a stress monitor, ECG (electrocardiogram) app, voice control, built-in GPS and a SpO2 (blood oxygen) tracker.

    With an RRP of £279.99, now is a great chance to get 32% off at £189 – just get in quick as stock is low!

    Get the Fitbit Sense in white for £189 at Very

  • There’s still a chance to grab the best iPhone 13 deal we have found so far

    iPhone 13 Pro

    Whether it’s AirPods or iPads, Apple devices are consistently some of the most popular purchases on Black Friday – and that of course applies to the tech giant’s flagship product, the iPhone.

    The iPhone 13 was only released in September, but it saw some impressive deals over the Black Friday weekend. 

    However, the very best deal still going this Cyber Monday is from Three, who is offering the iPhone 13 Pro 128GB, unlimited data, minutes and texts at half price for the first six months. This means you’ll only pay £35.50 per month for the first six months (down from £71 per month) plus £69 upfront on a 24-month plan. 

    Better yet, you’ll receive three months free Apple TV+ as well as a £100 gift card for switching from another network!

    There’s stiff competition for the best iPhone deal so far, however. Other offers include 50% off smartwatch connectivity plans with the iPhone 13 at Vodafone and the iPhone 13 from £30 a month with no upfront cost at Virgin Media.

    Get iPhone 13 Pro with unlimited data, minutes and texts at Three

  • Here’s a promo code to give you 20% off at White Company

    Cyber Monday is traditionally associated with savings on technology, but that’s no longer the case as almost anything and everything gets a discount, including The White Company’s luxury line of linens, clothing, dinnerware and home decor. 

    After something in particular? The retailer is offering a whopping 20% off absolutely EVERYTHING, from large pieces of furniture to little Christmas stocking fillers.

    All you need to do is enter the code JOY20 at checkout. You’ll have to hurry though, as the sale ends at midnight tonight!

    The sale is perfect to shop for gifts and Christmas decorations – the 20% discount can save you £14 on this Hooded Velour Robe, down from £70 to £56, or £12 off this Large Winter Candle now reduced to £48. 

    Get 20% off at The White Company in this Cyber Monday sale

  • Get up to 50% off cosmetics at Feelunique this Cyber Monday 

    The cold months are here, but you still want to look and feel good. So have a look at the cosmetics currently discounted in the Feelunique sale. 

    Yes, as part of Cyber Monday 2021 promotions the online beauty retailer is offering up to 50% off more than 350 brands spanning skincare, fragrances, hair products, body and makeup. Here's our top picks so far: 

    Get up to 50% off in the Feelunique Cyber Monday sale

  • Here’s a roundup of the best Amazon Echo deals still available 

    Amazon Echo 8

    Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale has stretched into Cyber Monday and that means its Echo smart assistants are still heavily discounted. 

    With a simple “Alexa” voice command, they will play music, control other smart devices, set reminders to your calendar and much more. Now is a great time to pick up a bargain, and here’s the best pricing so far: 

  • Get 10% off the year’s biggest games in this GameByte sale

    Gamebyte’s Black Friday sale is continuing into Cyber Monday – and some of the biggest games of the year are on offer.

    Huge franchise games such as FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard have only just been released but are already seeing 10% off, as well as the offer of a free headset if you spend over £100.

    Here are some of our top picks from the GameByte sale:

    Get 10% off games at Gamebyte’s Cyber Monday sale

  • Bought a new TV? Don't forget these seven essentials

    Black Smart Tv Mockup on wooden console

    Everyone knows that Black Friday and Cyber Monday is one of the best times to get a brand new TV – but it’s also a great time to grab a bargain on several essential TV accessories.

    So if you’ve already snagged yourself a brand new 4K smart TV in the sales, check to see if you need any of these add-ons – you’ll need a HDMI cable to plug in just about any modern media device these days, and a wall mount eliminates the need to buy a chunky TV table.

    A soundbar is a great way to upgrade your TV speakers without breaking the bank, and Google Chromecast lets you stream 4K films and TV shows with ease.

    And of course, even smart TVs need a TV aerial to access all of the live channels.

  • This Harry Potter Hogwarts Lego playset is £25 off at Zavvi

    Lego Harry Potter playset

    This detailed 922-piece Harry Potter Lego playset lets kids (aged 9+) build the famous Hogwarts Clock Tower and recreate scenes from the movies. A great Christmas gift for children (and probably some adults, too.) 

    The playset is discounted as part of Cyber Monday, down from £84.99 to £59.99 at Zavvi, saving you £25. 

    It comes with 8 Lego minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Fleur Delacour, Cedric Diggory, Viktor Krum, Albus Dumbledore and Madame Maxime. All come with wands and Yule Ball costumes.

    Get the LEGO Hogwarts Clock Tower Toy for £59.99 at Zavvi

  • shopDisney has buy one, get one half price this Cyber Monday 

    The shopDisney store is a great place to shop ahead of Christmas – and if you are hunting for deals on toys and movie merchandise you won’t want to miss its Cyber Monday sale offering buy one, get one half price. 

    The discounts are online only and come to an end on 1st December at 8am. There’s hundreds of items included as long as stock lasts, from Spider-Man Costume Pyjamas for Kids to the Elsa the Snow Queen Soft Toy Doll

    Check out the full shopDisney Cyber Monday promotion

  • giffgaff’s ‘golden deals’ are still live for Cyber Monday

    The mobile network giffgaff launched a great selection of deals for Black Friday this year, but we should highlight they are still live today!

    So whether you’re after a SIM-only plan or a discount on a flagship phone, you won’t want to miss these offers. The network is notable as it doesn’t tie you down into a lengthy contract, instead you simply pay monthly. 

    Here’s our pick of the best phone deals:

    • iPhone 12 for £629 (was £679)
    • iPhone 12 mini £539 (was £579
    • Samsung Galaxy A52s £329 (was £409) 

    But there are also some fantastic SIM-only promos – goodybags – giving you more mobile data for the same price. The £6 plan spiked from 500MB to 1GB, while the £15 plan jumped from 15GB to 25GB. 

    Shop giffgaff Black Friday’s Black Friday sale now

  • Don’t miss these Xbox Series S Cyber Monday bundle deals

    Xbox Series S Cyber Monday

    The Xbox Series S may not have the 4K output abilities of the PlayStation 5 or the flagship Xbox Series X, but it provides a next-generation gaming experience at a much more affordable price point – £249.99 RRP. 

    So if you still can’t find stock PS5 or Xbox Series X stock, you may want to nab this console instead and take advantage of Cyber Monday bundles. We have compiled the best deals available now, including a £21 saving on the Series S and FIFA 22 bundle, down from £319.98 to £298.88 at Amazon

    Read our guide to the top Cyber Monday Xbox Series S deals

  • Save an extra 10% off at Look Fantastic with this promo code

    Beauty and cosmetics website Look Fantastic is celebrating Cyber Monday with an offer that gives you an extra 10% off some existing deals that are already reduced by up to half price just enter the code CYBER

    Here’s our pick of the top makeup and beauty deals: 

    Shop the full Look Fantastic Cyber Monday sale

  • This Nintendo Switch SD card is still 60% off – but not for long 

    Sandisk Nintendo Switch SD card

    The Nintendo Switch console comes with 32GB of internal storage, but if you are an avid gamer, it’s likely that your digital content will soon exceed that amount.

    This bright red Nintendo-licensed SanDisk memory card, which has 128GB of extra storage and transfer rates up to 100MB/s, lets you do just that.

    This Amazon Black Friday offer has been extended into Cyber Monday, bringing the price of the card down from £40.99 to just £16.49 – a fantastic 60% saving.

    The Switch accepts up to 2TB, but 128GB will be enough to get you started if space is an issue. With around 10 hours left, you don’t want to miss out on this deal.

    Get the 128GB Nintendo SD card for £16.49 at Amazon

  • Time is running out for these VOXI Cyber Monday deals 

    There’s roughly 10 hours left to take advantage of VOXI’s latest SIM-only and phone handset deals, which officially come to an end at the end of today. 

    The network’s Black Friday promotions have extended into Cyber Monday, offering 50GB of data and unlimited use of social apps for just £15 per month on a SIM-only plan. 

    But that’s not all – you can get 100GB for £20 per month, while its top plan that gives you totally unlimited data, minutes and texts is reduced from £35 to £30 per month. 

    Get 50GB of data for £15 at VOXI

  • Audible is still just 99p for three months

    Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

    If you’ve been following our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage, you’ll notice that this deal isn’t new. But it is good.

    So, for all those who are late to the party, take note. You can currently get three months of Audible, Amazon’s audiobook subscription, for just 99p. Normally, it’s £7.99 per month, so that’s a cracking saving with even time for you to really try out the service.

    Whether it’s Becoming by Michelle Obama or Richard Osman’s The Man Who Died Twice, there’s plenty to choose from.

    Try Audible for 99p for the first three months

  • Save £200 on the highly-rated OnePlus 9 Pro

    This leading smartphone has never been cheaper at Amazon. Our reviewer considered it to be one of the best smartphones available this year, awarding it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our OnePlus 9 Pro review.

    OnePlus 9 Pro

    It charges rapidly, has a great screen, a fantastic main camera and can record video in 8K. If you’re after a new Android, what’s not to like?

    By

  • These are the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon today

    Amazon is a force to be reckoned with at this time of year, with loads of the biggest tech discounts across the retailer’s website. However, it’s a bit of a mammoth task to navigate if you don’t know exactly what you want.

    To help, we’ve put together a list of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals live right now.

    Tile Cyber Monday deal

    One of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen from Amazon is this Tile Mate + Slim bundle. For £27.99 (a saving of £12), you get one Bluetooth tracker to attach to your keys or bag and another ‘Slim’ Tile that slides into your wallet or purse.

    Using the Tile app, you can track where your belongings are and if you misplace them, simply press a button on the app to set off an alarm on the tracker.

    Here are more of our favourite Amazon Cyber Monday deals:

    Shop Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale now

  • Forgot to buy an advent calendar? These are the best on offer right now

    Christmas is less than a month away, so time is running out if you haven’t grabbed yourself an advent calendar yet.

    Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. We’ve had our team search the web for all the best Cyber Monday deals on advent calendars so that you can save a little money on your last-minute purchase.

    Here’s our selection of the best advent calendar Cyber Monday deals on offer.

  • Save over £180 on this Sage coffee machine

    This Sage coffee machine would make a pretty epic Christmas present. At £417.99, the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine is now 30% off. Considering you’d normally find it sold for £599.95, that £180 is a huge saving.

    Features that justify that premium price tag include a digital temperature control (PID) that delivers water at precisely the right temperature and an integrated conical burr grinder, which grinds on-demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground coffee directly into the portafilter – a must for coffee lovers.

    Buy the Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine for £417.99 at Amazon

  • Get Sky Q, Superfast Broadband and Pay As You Talk for just £32 a month

    You have less than 14 hours to claim this Cyber Monday offer. Sky is currently selling a bundle that includes Sky Q, Superfast Broadband and Pay As You Talk at its best price ever.

    For £32 a month, you get free-to-air channels, apps and recordings, unlimited fibre broadband with 59Mb/s average download speeds and Sky Pay As You Talk, so you only pay for the calls you make.

    This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen for those after a new TV and broadband package.

    Shop Sky’s Cyber Monday deals

    By

  • Get £110 off the iPad Air in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale

    The Apple iPad Air is now only £599 at Amazon. If you’ve been after a new iPad this sales season, this might be your last chance to grab one before Christmas.

    iPad Air

    Typically priced at £709, the Apple iPad Air is now £599, thanks to a 16% discount. The 10.9-inch tablet is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, has two cameras (a 12MP back camera and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera) and stereo audio.

    We awarded it 4.5 out of five stars in our iPad Air review and loved how fast and responsive it was.

    Buy iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) for £599 at Amazon

  • Save £30 on the new Sonos Beam

    Sonos Beam Gen 2 Black Friday

    A £30 may not seem like a lot, but the second-generation Sonos Beam was only released a couple of months ago. That, combined with the fact that Sonos doesn’t partake in Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales, mean that we’re very happy to see this discount.

    The second-generation Sonos Beam is typically found for £429, but it’s now just under the £400 mark at £399.

    Buy the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) for £399 at John Lewis

  • The best foodie gifts on sale this Cyber Monday

    The Cyber Monday sales are now in full swing, and we’ve seen some brilliant savings popping up on hampers and other foodie gifts.

    Not on the High Street is currently offering up to 50% off gifts, including plenty of food and drink hampers. Amazon also has a fab offer with 30% off Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut.

    Here’s our pick of some of the best deals across Not on the High Street and Amazon this Cyber Monday:

  • Looking for a Dyson Cyber Monday deal? Get this refurbished Dyson hairdryer for just £189.99

    Dyson Cyber Monday deals are highly sought after but very rarely appear. The best offer we’ve seen so far today actually comes on a refurbished Dyson hairdryer.

    Dyson hairdryer Cyber Monday deal

    Sold by Dyson on eBay, the hairdryer is certified refurbished, meaning it’s in “a pristine, like-new condition” and has been professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor to meet manufacturer specifications.

    Now only £189.99, that’s a saving of £50 off the typical price of the refurbished product, and a massive £110 off what the brand-new Dyson Supersonic hairdryer costs at Very.

    Buy refurbished Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for £189.99 at eBay

  • All the best Cyber Monday TV deals in one place

    Cyber Monday TV deals

    Cyber Monday is the last opportunity to grab a major discount on some big-ticket purchases this year, including TVs. So, if you’re thinking about upgrading your TV, now is the time to take the plunge.

    To make life easier for you, we’ve spent the morning scouring all the UK retailers’ websites to find only the best (and genuine) TV offers.

    Head to our dedicated Cyber Monday TV deals guide for over 30 TVs to choose from.

