When you claim Deliveroo Plus through your Amazon Prime subscription, you can enjoy 12 months of free delivery and exclusive offers from participating restaurants. That means discounts on everything from KFC to your local curry house and unlimited free delivery for all orders over £25.

This offer is far from new, but as we’re in the midst of Amazon’s latest big sales event: the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, we think it’s the perfect time to remind you to treat yourself. Because with this you’re waving goodbye to those pesky delivery fees and that sad sinking feeling you get when looking at your Deliveroo basket.

So, if you’re bready to here more, we’re going to tell you a latte about Deliveroo Plus and what exactly it means for your takeaway nights. Good-pie!

Claim Deliveroo Plus with Amazon Prime

Start your Amazon Prime 30 day free trial

What is Deliveroo Plus?

Deliveroo Plus is Deliveroo’s own subscription service which offers customers less delivery fees as well as exclusive offers from participating restaurants. This includes unlimited free delivery on all orders over £25 and discounts from hundreds of restaurants that non-Plus members won’t be able to see.

Normally, non-Amazon Prime customers would pay £3.49 to access this service but with Amazon Prime of course, you can get all this for free. This means you’re saving over £40 a year and getting up to £5 on delivery fees per order.

Do I still have to pay service fees and small order fees?

Yes, you will still have to pay service fees with Deliveroo Plus and small order fees if applicable. However, all orders above the minimum order requirements will come without extra costs.

How to get Deliveroo Plus with Amazon Prime?

To claim your one year of free Deliveroo Plus, you’ll first have to sign up or login to a Deliveroo account. Then, you’ll be prompted to connect your Amazon Prime account to Deliveroo, which you can do by filling in your Amazon Prime details. After that, you’ll be free to enjoy 12 months of discounts and free delivery.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime already, you can start your 30 day free trial now and after that pay just £8.99 a month.

I have a Deliveroo Plus membership already. Can I switch to Plus with Amazon Prime?

You can indeed, if you head over to the Deliveroo and Amazon Prime hub page and select ‘Claim with Amazon Prime’ you can put in your Deliveroo details and redeem your 12 months for free.

At the end of the 12 months, your plan will revert back to the usual £3.49 a month.

What happens to my Deliveroo Plus subscription at the end of the one-year offer?

After the year of Deliveroo Plus is up, your subscription won’t automatically renew and take money out of your account (unless you already have a separate Deliveroo Plus subscription). Instead, you’ll have to renew for yourself and start the payments of £3.49.

