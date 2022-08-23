No matter where you are or what you’re listening to, you want the audio quality to be great, the tracks to transition seamlessly, and your favourite artists readily available to listen to. Other bonuses, which we now don’t think we could live without, include ad-free listening. Imagine you’re DJ-ing at a friend’s house and a voice advertising university clearing positions comes on the speakers. Mood kill to say the very least.

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have different playlists for different moods. We like to blast Megan Thee Stallion when we’re working out, listen to Hak Baker on melancholic walks, and enjoy The Streets when we’re working from home — there’s something about a Brummie accent that gets us hyped for the working day.

An on-demand music service which has all of the above is Amazon Music Unlimited, and for a limited time only, it’s offering three months for free. Let’s find out more about it.

What is Amazon Music Unlimited?

There's an Amazon Music Unlimited family plan. Westend61 / Getty

From Amazon comes Amazon Music Unlimited: an on-demand music service which promises absolutely no adverts.

You have unlimited access to any song, so if you want to play Olivia Rodrigo — Driver’s Licence 34 times in a row, you can. We’d also recommend chatting to a friend if that’s the case, though…

Amazon Music Unlimited also has unlimited skips and hands-free listening with Alexa.

And it’s not just music that Amazon Music Unlimited delivers on – it’s podcasts, too. The service has over 70,000 shows, with titles including Serial, Pod Save America, and DJ Khaled’s The First One.

Amazon Music Unlimited also offers lossless audio streaming across a lot of its content. This is partly because Amazon Music HD — which used to be a separate, more expensive tier of Amazon Music — is now included with Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon Music Unlimited doesn’t include audiobooks. However, they do have a service for that called Audible.

Get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Amazon Music UK price: How much is Amazon Music Unlimited?

Before we get onto the price, let’s firstly distinguish between Amazon Music and Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon Music is included in your Amazon Prime membership (which costs £7.99 per month after the free 30-day free trial), and this will get you the base version of the music library. Amazon Music Unlimited is the extended library, and will set you back £9.99 per month, or £8.99 a month if you’re already an Amazon Prime member.

Is Amazon Music free with Prime?

Amazon Music is free with Amazon Prime, but Amazon Music Unlimited isn’t.

Amazon Music Unlimited will cost Amazon Prime members £8.99 per month, and non-members £9.99 a month. For this fee, you’ll have access to an additional 70 million songs (Amazon Music has 20 million songs, whereas Amazon Music Unlimited has 90 million).

Is there an Amazon Music Unlimited free trial?

The Amazon Music Unlimited free trial is usually 30 days, but for a limited time only, it’s a whopping three months.

Does Amazon Music Unlimited have a family plan?

There is an Amazon Music Unlimited family plan, and yes, it has a three-month free trial too!

After the three-month free trial, the family plan will set you back £14.99.

Up to six people can listen to music at any one time, so it’s perfect for a big family or a group of friends. Plus, with more people listening to the music platform, the more likely you are to split the bill!

