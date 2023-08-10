We can also expect five From the Vault tracks to be released - and, if we're lucky, a surprise collaboration or two (Style ft Harry Styles, anyone?).

The record-breaking singer, who recently performed the 52nd and final show of the Eras Tour's US leg, has been re-releasing her music in the past years, with the new albums bearing the label '(Taylor's Version)'.

Beyond her re-releases, the 12-time Grammy Award winner has a prolific discography that includes 10 studio albums and four live albums. But when did they each come out and in what order? Read on to find out.

Taylor Swift albums in order

This list includes Swift's albums by order of release, from her self-titled debut to global hit Midnights. For her own versions so far, scroll down.

Taylor Swift (2006)

Fearless (2008)

Speak Now (2010)

Red (2012)

1989 (2014)

Reputation (2017)

Lover (2019)

Folklore (2020)

Evermore (2020)

Midnights (2022)

Swift also released the following official live albums:

Speak Now World Tour – Live (2011)

Live from Clear Channel Stripped 2008 (2020)

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, from the Disney+ Special (2020)

Lover (Live from Paris) (2023)

Taylor Swift albums (Taylor's Version) in order

Taylor Swift on stage. Getty / Octavio Jones/TAS23

Currently, Swift has re-recorded three of her studio albums, with 1989 announced as the fourth in August 2023 and Reputation expected to follow in the future.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) (2021)

Red (Taylor's Version) (2021)

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) (2023)

1989 (Taylor's Version) (upcoming)

