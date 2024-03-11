This deal is for Disney Plus's Standard with Ads price option, which normally costs £4.99 a month – meaning you're saving £9 (or 60%) on this huge hub of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and Star content.

This month in particular, you could get your hands on Disney's newest historical drama Shōgun, or award-winning series including The Bear and Welcome to Wrexham. There are also blockbuster films like The Creator and The Marvels, and of course, the big one, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour which is available to watch from mid-March – all for just £1.99.

More of this can be found in our what's new to Disney Plus guide, but for now, all you need to know (the bare necessities if you will) is that it's packed full of must-see content and it could be all yours for 60% off.

So, don't let it go, the deal ends Thursday 14th March, here's everything you need to know.

What's the new UK Disney Plus deal?

Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour. AMC

Disney Plus is letting new and returning customers sign up to the streaming platform for £1.99 a month, for three months.

For this price you will get access to Disney Plus Standard with Ads. This will save you £9, compared to the regular monthly price of £4.99.

The deal has been running since Thursday 29th February, up until Thursday 14th March. After the three months, Disney Plus Standard with Ads will auto-renew at £4.99 a month, unless of course, you cancel before then.

How to get three months Disney Plus for £1.99

To get your three months of Disney Plus for £1.99, simply head over to Disney Plus and select 'sign up.' Then, when picking your subscription plan, make sure you select the 'Standard with Ads' tier. For more information on what this gets you, here's the Disney Plus ad tier explained.

