The seeds were sown for this latest chapter in the Star Wars franchise via cameo appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, which brought the character into live-action for the first time.

However, this will be our most extensive look yet at Dawson's Ahsoka, as she reunites with rebels Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and perhaps even the missing Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

The series got off to a spectacular double bill launch this week – if you're itching to get your hands on the next episode of Ahsoka, read on for your full guide to the release schedule on Disney Plus.

Ahsoka episode 3 will be available to stream on Disney Plus UK at 2am (BST) on Wednesday 30th August 2023.

In a break from tradition, viewers in the United States will be able to enjoy Ahsoka at a more reasonable time of day, with the show scheduled to debut at 6pm (PT) and 9pm (ET), resulting in an earlier launch for us over here.

Previous Disney Plus originals have premiered late at night in the US, which equated to a punctual 8am debut in the UK. No reason has been given for this change in strategy.

Ahsoka release schedule

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka. Disney

In typical fashion for a Star Wars show on Disney Plus, Ahsoka will follow a weekly release pattern, starting from a double bill launch on 23rd August and running all the way through to early October.

Check out the full Ahsoka release schedule below:

Ahsoka episode 1 – Wednesday 23rd August 2023 at 2am BST. (Out now)

Ahsoka episode 2 – Wednesday 23rd August 2023 at 2am BST. (Out now)

Ahsoka episode 3 – Wednesday 30th August 2023 at 2am BST.

Ahsoka episode 4 – Wednesday 6th September 2023 at 2am BST.

Ahsoka episode 5 – Wednesday 13th September 2023 at 2am BST.

Ahsoka episode 6 – Wednesday 20th September 2023 at 2am BST.

Ahsoka episode 7 – Wednesday 27th September 2023 at 2am BST.

Ahsoka episode 8 – Wednesday 4th October 2023 at 2am BST.

How many episodes are there in Ahsoka?

Lars Mikkelsen plays Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka. Disney

Ahsoka will consist of eight episodes in total, placing it in the middle of the pack when it comes to live-action Star Wars shows on Disney Plus.

The longest season (12 episodes) can be claimed by the critically-acclaimed Andor, while last year's miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi is at the shorter end of the spectrum (six episodes).

Ahsoka's eight chapters means it matches The Mandalorian, from which it is technically a spin-off.

