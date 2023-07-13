Dawson is reprising her role after her cameos in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, with the series set to explore much more of her backstory.

Here's everything we know about the star-studded cast!

Ahsoka cast: Full list of characters in Star Wars series on Disney+

The following cast members have been confirmed for Ahsoka.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren



Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger



Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla

Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma

Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth

David Tennant as Huyang

Maurice Irvin as Senator Mawood

Jacqueline Antaramian as Senator Rodrigo

Nelson Lee as Senator Hamato Xiono

Erica Duke as Gran Senator

For all you need to know about the major players, read more below.

Rosario Dawson plays Ahsoka Tano

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka. Disney

Who is Ahsoka Tano? Ahsoka is a former Jedi who became one of the key figures in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as Anakin's young apprentice. She wasn't always well-loved and was widely criticised at first - but eventually won many fans over. She eventually became commander of the Republic army, but went on to leave the Jedi order after being maligned by her fellow Jedi for bombing a temple.

What else has Rosario Dawson been in? Of course, Dawson has a long history with Star Wars, appearing in The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. She's also appeared in many films, after making her debut in the 1995 flick Kids. She's featured in the likes of Men in Black II, Rent, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief, and the Clerks films.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo plays Sabine Wren

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren in Ahsoka. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Who is Sabine Wren? Sabine Wren is a rebel from Mandalore, who hopes to liberate her people by joining the fight against the Empire. She discovered the Darksaber and ultimately passes it to Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), which is followed up in The Mandalorian seasons 2 and 3.

What else has Natasha Liu Bordizzo been in? Bordizzo is also known for playing Snow White in Netflix's Crouching Tiger, as well as Helena in the Netflix sci-fi The Society.

Hayden Christensen plays Anakin Skywalker

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Disney

Who is Anakin Skywalker? One of the best-known Star Wars characters of all time, Anakin was a former Jedi Knight who turned to the dark side, creating his alter-ego, Darth Vader. Ahsoka will explore his relationship with his former apprentice, Ahsoka Tano.

What else has Hayden Christensen been in? Christensen has appeared in various Star Wars films and TV shows, most recently in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Elsewhere, he's known for his roles in The Virgin Suicides, Shattered Glass, Jumper, and Little Italy.

Eman Esfandi plays Ezra Bridger

Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Who is Ezra Bridger? Rebels fan-favourite Ezra is a street urchin who joins the crew of the Ghost before being trained in the Jedi arts by Kanan Jarrus. Ezra and the crew of the Ghost also join the Rebel Alliance to free the galaxy. Most notably, Ezra sacrifices himself to defeat Grand Admiral Thrawn with the pair of them disappearing into the unknown regions of the galaxy.

What else has Eman Esfandi been in? Esfandi's career began in 2017, with the actor appearing in films like King Richard, The Inspection, and Red 11.

Lars Mikkelsen plays Grand Admiral Thrawn

Lars Mikkelsen plays Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka. Disney

Who is Grand Admiral Thrawn? The villainous Thrawn is an Imperial military leader who leads the remnants of the Galactic Empire in the after its fall. He was forcibly sent to the unknown regions of the galaxy by Ezra Bridger but his influence is still felt.

What else has Lars Mikkelsen been in? Mikkelsen voiced Grand Admiral Thrawn in Rebels and is reprising his role for Ahsoka. Elsewhere, he's known for his roles in The Killing, Sherlock, and House of Cards.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Hera Syndulla

Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Hera in Ahsoka Disney

Who is Hera Syndulla? Hera is an expert pilot who became a central figure in the early rebellion against the Empire. She led the crew on board the Ghost, with Ezra being her padawan. When the Alliance reorganised into the New Republic, she became one of its top military leaders.

What else has Mary Elizabeth Winstead been in? Winstead is known for roles including Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim vs The World and Lucy Gennero-McClane in the Die Hard franchise. She's also appeared in films like The Spectacular Now, The Thing, Final Destination 3 and 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Ray Stevenson plays Baylan Skoll

Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll with a red lightstaber in Ahsoka. Disney

Who is Baylan Skoll? Baylan Skoll is a former Jedi Knight who encountered Anakin Skywalker. In the trailer for Ahsoka, we hear him tell Ahsoka: "Anakin spoke highly of you."

What else has Ray Stevenson been in? Stevenson, who passed away in May, was known for various roles in the sci-fi world, including voicing Gar Saxon in Clone Wars and Rebels. He also played The Punisher in Punisher: War Zone and Volstagg in the MCU. Stevenson was also featured in films like RRR and TV series like Dexter. Baylan will be one of his final roles, with his Ahsoka cast-mates paying tribute following his death.

Ivanna Sakhno plays Shin Hati

Ivanna Sakhno plays Shin Hati in Ahsoka. Disney

Who is Shin Hati? Not much is known about Shin Hati other than that she's Baylan Skoll's apprentice.

What else has Ivanna Sakhno been in? Sakhno is known for her roles in Pacific Rim Uprising and The Spy Who Dumped Me. She also appeared in the first-ever Ukrainian-language sitcom Lesia + Roma.

Genevieve O'Reilly plays Mon Mothma

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma in Andor Lucasfilm/Disney+

Who is Mon Monthma? Mon Mothma is a politician and revolutionary leader last seen in Andor.

What else has Genevieve O'Reilly been in? O'Reilly has played Mon Mothma in various Star Wars projects and is also known for her roles in Avatar, The Young Victoria, and Forget Me Not.

Diana Lee Inosanto plays Morgan Elsbeth

Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth in Ahsoka. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Who is Morgan Elsbeth? Elsbeth is an agent of Grand Admiral Thrawn who provided equipment to the Empire's naval forces.

What else has Diana Lee Inosanto been in? Inosanto is an actress, director and martial artist, and the granddaughter of Bruce Lee. She appeared in Sensei and last played Elsbeth in The Mandalorian.

David Tennant voices Huyang

Huyang, voiced by David Tennant, in Ahsoka. Disney

Who is Huyang? Huyang is droid professor who taught Jedi younglings for a thousand generations.

What else has David Tennant been in? Tennant is best known for his role as the Tenth Doctor in Doctor Who, and is returning to play the Fourteenth Doctor later this year. He's also known for appearances in films including Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Casanova, and in TV series like Broadchurch and Staged.

Who else could appear in Ahsoka?

Of course, there may still be some surprise cameos set to come. We wouldn't be surprised if more Rebels make an appearance, with David Oyelowo, who voiced Agent Kallus, chatting to RadioTimes.com about the possibility of reprising his role in live-action.

He said: "It’s a tricky one for me with Agent Kallus because I play a white guy with ginger sideburns in the animated version so I don’t quite know how to square that away in the live-action version.

"But Rosario Dawson is a great friend of mine and I see the great work she’s doing with her show so I would never say no."

As for how his return could happen, he laughed: "We have to figure something out! I don’t know what it is but I’ll let you know."

Star Wars: Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 23rd August 2023. New episodes weekly. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney Plus from Wednesday 23rd August 2023. New episodes weekly.

