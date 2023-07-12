It's surprising that the latter is only now making her debut, given how Dave Filoni's Star Wars projects have focused primarily on Mandalorian history and culture in recent years.

Sabine Wren has a big role to play there as the person responsible for swiping the Darksaber out of evil hands and entrusting it instead to the noble Bo-Katan Kryze.

Here's everything you need to know about Sabine Wren ahead of her live-action debut in Ahsoka.

Who is Sabine Wren? Ahsoka rebel explained

Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren in Ahsoka. Disney+/Lucasfilm

Sabine Wren is a rebel from the planet Mandalore, who joined the fight against the Empire in the hopes of liberating her oppressed people.

In her youth, she was an idealistic imperial cadet and used her technological knowhow to invent a weapon capable of incinerating Mandalorian armour – and the wearer beneath it.

She did not realise that the Empire would apprehend that technology and use it to further subjugate the citizens of her planet, leaving her wracked with guilt.

Sabine deserted the regime along with her friend, Ketsu Onyo, and briefly became a bounty hunter before being recruited to the ragtag team of rebels led by Jedi Kanan Jarrus.

During a stop on the planet Dathomir, Sabine discovered the sacred weapon of her people – the Darksaber – which had been lost during the tumultuous period when Darth Maul seized the throne of Mandalore.

Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in Ahsoka. Disney

She retrieves the weapon and ultimately gets it in the hands of Bo-Katan Kryze, who is seen as the right choice to unite the fractured and feuding Mandalorian tribes.

Those events have since been followed up in The Mandalorian seasons 2 and 3.

Sabine's focus in Ahsoka is expected to be finding her lost friend Ezra Bridger, who has not been seen following the liberation of Lothal, when he disappeared into hyperspace aboard Thrawn's ship in an effort to defeat the dastardly villain.

With Thrawn now re-emerging as a threat to the galaxy, there is hope that Ezra also survived the trip.

It's possible that Sabine could complete Jedi training under Ahsoka Tano, with the latest trailer suggesting that she attempted the challenging process once before.

