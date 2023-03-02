Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu, AKA Baby Yoda , are back in business and episode 1 , titled The Apostate, saw them reunite with plenty of old friends, including Carl Weathers's Greef Karga and Amy Sackhoff's Bo-Katan.

It's a super exciting time for Star Wars fans, what with The Mandalorian returning to our screens for season 3 .

However, while Karga has had quite the upgrade, being High Magistrate of the newly-thriving Nevarro, Bo-Katan's story has gone a little differently.

As we catch up with the once-great Mandalorian in season 3, she cuts a lonely figure, with everyone having abandoned her after she lost the Darksaber to Djarin.

She gives Mando directions to the Living Waters in Mandalore — but not before telling him he's a "fool" and that she believes the planet to have been poisoned. Ever the optimist.

However, it's clearly not the last we're going to see of her. Eagle-eyed fans will have notice that Sackhoff is now credited as co-lead alongside Pascal in the series, so we've got no doubts that there will be more of her story to come.

So, what exactly happened to Bo-Katan? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian?

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian. Lucasfilm/Disney+

Bo-Katan was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and returned in Star Wars Rebels. She's always been voiced by Katee Sackhoff, but the character made her first live-action appearance in The Mandalorian.

She's a former ruler of Mandalore but, as we've seen in The Mandalorian, doesn't quite follow the Creed in the same way as Din Djarin. She's also formed various alliances, including with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), which comes in handy in The Mandalorian.

Bo-Katan wanted to restore the ways of Mandalore and, in The Clone Wars, joined a terrorist faction: Death Watch. Later, in Rebels, she's gifted the Darksaber and declared the ruler of Mandalore.

Bo-Katan's first appearance in The Mandalorian is in season 2, when she and her fellow Mandalorians step in to rescue Djarin from the Quarren (and from certain death).

He's shocked to see them remove their helmets and doesn't trust their faction — but he does eventually agree to help them seize weapons from an Imperial freighter in return for information on the Jedi (so as he could return Grogu to his people).

Bo-Katan gives Djarin directions to find Ahsoka. Later, after Grogu is kidnapped by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and Djarin asks Bo-Katan for help. She agrees on the condition that she can take Gideon's cruiser and the Darksaber from him. However, after the battle with Gideon, Djarin rightfully wins the Darksaber and Bo-Katan refuses to accept it as a gift as it must be won in combat.

Her loss of the Darksaber leads us to the scenes in season 3 episode 1, which show Bo-Katan after losing everything.

Sackhoff told ScreenRant of what's to come for the character: "We do get to touch a little bit on her emotional journey this season, which is really fun for me.

"I love complicated characters, and I think that her backstory is so incredibly rich with complication — a lot by her own design. I think that there is a lot of deep, heavy thought and atonement going on in her mind, potentially."

Who is Bo-Katan Kryze actress Katee Sackhoff?

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian. Disney+

Katee Sackhoff is no stranger to sci-fi, after starring as Lieutenant Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace on Battlestar Galactica from 2004 to 2009, a role that earned her four Saturn Award nominations and one win.

More recently, she's played Niko Breckenridge on the Netflix series Another Life and Victoria 'Vic' Moretti in Longmire.

Sackhoff has also appeared in series like 24, CSI, and The Flash, with Bo-Katan being one of her best-known roles.

She's been playing the role for so long that she's now asked for input on Bo-Katan, recently telling Empire: “One of the things that Jon [Favreau] and I focus on is where she is in the moment, what peppers her experience. Jon and Rick [Famuyiwa], every single day, defer to me, which is a crazy experience, to have these masters asking me what I feel.”

